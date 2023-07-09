Price manipulators defy govt diktat







Due to this, the price of everyday products is constantly increasing. Even though the price has decreased due to the news of import, the price of green chilli has increased again within a day. On Wednesday, green chilli was sold at Tk 500 to Tk 600 per kg in Dhaka. While the import permit of the green chilli was stopped due to the fear of loss, unscrupulous traders have taken this as advantage to increase price.



Besides, the prices of potatoes and onions are increasing. Record potato production recorded this year and despite good local production, onions are being imported from India to control prices. But these products are being sold at high prices in the market.

According to the Commerce Ministry, the prices of imported consumer goods such as edible oil, flour, rice, pulses and spices have increased in the country despite the decrease in the prices in the international market. Even the price of sugar has increased in the country unlike no other country in the world.



According to the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) report, if the price decreases in the outside world, it does not decrease in our country. And if the price increases in the international market, the price of consumer goods increases at a higher rate. The organization has advised to look into these issues to give some relief to common consumers.



At sometimes of the year, the retail price of potatoes is Tk 15. Then again, the price of potatoes often increases. On Saturday, the wholesale price of potato per kg was Tk 40. And in the retail market it is Tk 50. Common people's question - So what is this potato crisis? And this is why the price of potatoes has suddenly increased.



Sources said that there is a surplus of 20 lakh tonnes of potatoes. As a result, there is no reason for the crisis. The current potato price hike is unrelated to production. Although there is no major supply crisis, traders are increasing the price of potatoes for extra profit, said the concerned people.



According to the calculations of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council, the production of potato in the fiscal 2022-23 was 1.12 crore tonnes (25 per cent of the production is potato seeds and wastage).



The total population including 15 lakh Rohingyas and 30 lakh foreigners is 17.29 crore people, the demand for potatoes is 89 lakh tonnes to a maximum of 91 lakh tonnes. According to that, there is a surplus of at least 20 lakh tonnes. And until Saturday there are 26.53 lakh tonnes of potatoes stored in cold storage.



According to the government organization Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), at this time last year, a kg of potato was Tk 28 to Tk 30 in the market, which is Tk 38 to Tk 40 this year. Accordingly, the price of potatoes has increased by more than 34 per cent in the last one year.



The traders of Kawran Bazar market say that they have to buy at Tk 36 per kg in Bogura. Then there are various expenses including transportation and labour. Because of this, it has to be sold at the rate of Tk 40. However, the owners of cold storage think that this information is not correct.



Bangladesh Cold Storage Association President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu said that there is no shortage of potato supply. However, the production of potatoes is 20 per cent less than last time.



In the beginning, the farmers sold the potatoes themselves at higher prices rather than keeping them in cold storage. Farmers benefited more at that time. Now the wholesalers of Kawran market and potato traders in different parts of the country are controlling the market by increasing the prices.



He said that white potatoes are being sold at Tk 30 and red potatoes at Tk 31 in Bogura. Potatoes transported to different places from there.



According to the current variety and quality, local onions are being sold at Tk 70 to Tk 80 per kg in the retail market and the imported onion is being sold at Tk 45 to Tk 55 per kg in the retail market.



The average import price of onion per kg is around Tk 20, but it is being sold at more than double the price. On the other hand, onions are being sold at Tk 20 to Tk 25 per kg in Kolkata. Every year during the rainy season, the production of chillies is slightly less and the price of green chillies goes up to Tk 200 per kg at this time of the year.



Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB) believes that monopoly business is going on in consumer goods business in the country. Recently, they said that due to the violence of syndicate traders, the prices of daily and consumer goods are increasing in the market. Failure to break this syndicate will only increase the suffering of consumers.



Director General of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) AHM Safikuzzaman admitted that consumers are suffering due to syndicate traders. They are helpless. Stating that consumer rights are working all over the country to control the market, he said that if a market operation is started to control the price of one product, another product is being manipulated the very next day. The latest is manipulation of green chillies.



However, the department is conducting operations to control prices. Several traders have already been fined as the allegations of overcharging have been proven.



