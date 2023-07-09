BD suffer first ODI series loss to Afghanistan at home







This is their biggest defeat to the Afghans by runs at home. This is also Afghanistan's third-biggest ODI win (by runs) in their history.



The emphatic win sealed a maiden ODI series win for the visitors against Bangladesh as they took a 2-0 lead, with the third and final ODI to take place at the same venue on Friday.

Chasing a mammoth 332 - which would be Bangladesh's biggest ODI chase - the hosts kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were never really in the chase.



Mushfiqur Rahim was the lone warrior with his half-century but no one else really got a go. Miraz accompanied him for a while in the seventh wicket partnership of 87 runs but that was never going to be enough. He was actually the second-highest scorer of the team (25) after Mushfiq's 69.



