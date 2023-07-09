Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 July, 2023, 1:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD suffer first ODI series loss to Afghanistan at home

Published : Sunday, 9 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh suffered their first-ever ODI series defeat to Afghanistan as they lost the second ODI by 142 runs at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) on Saturday.

This is their biggest defeat to the Afghans by runs at home. This is also Afghanistan's third-biggest ODI win (by runs) in their history.

The emphatic win sealed a maiden ODI series win for the visitors against Bangladesh as they took a 2-0 lead, with the third and final ODI to take place at the same venue on Friday.

Chasing a mammoth 332 - which would be Bangladesh's biggest ODI chase - the hosts kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were never really in the chase.

Mushfiqur Rahim was the lone warrior with his half-century but no one else really got a go. Miraz accompanied him for a while in the seventh wicket partnership of 87 runs but that was never going to be enough. He was actually the second-highest scorer of the team (25) after Mushfiq's 69.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD migrant workers in UAE first to get NIDs
Indo-Bangla deal on cooperation in research on ocean sciences
Panchayat polls in West Bengal: Death toll mounts to 24
EC to 'reverify' Gono Odhikar Parishad registration info
Rohingyas, labour, human rights, election on agenda
EU Election Exploratory Mission members start arriving in Dhaka
Dialogues between parties not held in other countries, including in the US: Momen
22 killed, 50 hurt in road accidents in 7 dists


Latest News
Body of AL leader recovered from Kishoreganj pond
Glimpses of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in remote Panchagarh areas
48 scholars receive PM's Fellowship 2023-24
Child's body recovered from Jatrabari pond
Cop stabbed, robber dies in mob beating on Dhaka-Aricha highway
BCL-Jubo League clash leaves 15 injured in Barishal
Three went missing in Teesta boat capsize
Probe against BFF officials to continue: Appellate Division
Toll rises to 14 in Brazil building collapse
England beat Spain to win dramatic Under-21 Euro final
Most Read News
Gaibandha bus-truck collision leaves 3 dead
Marrying student after rape, teacher gets bail on giving land
Peacekeepers’ pullout from Mali as per UN decision
Personal data of millions of Bangladeshi citizens leaked: Report
Five killed as bus collides with three-wheeler in Sylhet
8 killed after apartment building crumbles in Brazil
BNP's Rafiqul Islam Miah admitted to Ibn Sina
Airport-Farmgate elevated expressway to be opened in Sept
EU Election Exploratory Mission to begin its two-week activities Sunday
Postgraduate doctors go on indefinite strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft