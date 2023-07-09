Millions of BD citizens’ data 'exposed' online







A government website has leaked personal data of millions of Bangladeshis and the data remained exposed on the Net till Saturday evening.The exposed data includes full names of the citizens, phone numbers, email addresses and National Identification (NID) numbers.According to a TechCrunch report, Viktor Markopoulos, a researcher working in Bitcrack Cyber Security, said that he accidentally discovered the leak on June 27.Viktor Markopoulos confirmed that the website in question is a Bangladeshi government website with a ".gov.bd" domain. He revealed that the leaked records were applications for government services, as they contained information such as transaction IDs and amounts paid by applicants.Mentioning that the leak includes data of millions of Bangladeshi citizens, the researcher said that he contacted the e-Government Computer Incident Response Team (CIRT).The Project Director of BGD e-GOV CIRT Mohammad Saiful Alam Khan told the media that the data leak had come to their attention and they would inform the media about it in the afternoon (of Saturdy).Meanwhile, TechCrunch verified the legitimacy of the leaked data by using a portion to 'query', a public search tool, on the affected government website, and all ten of their attempts returned correct data containing the personal information of the Bangladeshi citizens.Viktor Markopoulos, who said "finding the data was too easy," also said that the data is still available online."It just appeared as a Google result and I wasn't even intending on finding it. I was Googling an SQL error and it just popped up as the second result," he said.SQL is a language designed for managing data in a database.