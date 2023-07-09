Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 July, 2023, 1:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Millions of BD citizens’ data 'exposed' online

Published : Sunday, 9 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 252
Staff Correspondent

A government website has leaked personal data of millions of  Bangladeshis and the data remained exposed  on the Net till Saturday evening.  
 
The exposed data includes full names of the citizens, phone numbers, email addresses and National Identification (NID) numbers.

According to a TechCrunch report, Viktor Markopoulos, a researcher working in Bitcrack Cyber Security, said that he accidentally discovered the leak on June 27.

Viktor Markopoulos confirmed that the website in question is a Bangladeshi government website with a ".gov.bd" domain. He revealed that the leaked records were applications for government services, as they contained information such as transaction IDs and amounts paid by applicants.

Mentioning that the leak includes data of millions of Bangladeshi citizens, the researcher said that he contacted the e-Government Computer Incident Response Team (CIRT).

The Project Director of BGD e-GOV CIRT Mohammad Saiful Alam Khan told the media that the data leak had come to their attention and they would inform the media about it in the afternoon (of Saturdy).

Meanwhile, TechCrunch verified the legitimacy of the leaked data by using a portion to 'query', a public search tool, on the affected government website, and all ten of their attempts returned correct data containing the personal information of the  Bangladeshi citizens.

Viktor Markopoulos, who said "finding the data was too easy," also said that the data is still available online.

"It just appeared as a Google result and I wasn't even intending on finding it. I was Googling an SQL error and it just popped up as the second result," he said.

SQL is a language designed for managing data in a database.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD migrant workers in UAE first to get NIDs
Indo-Bangla deal on cooperation in research on ocean sciences
Panchayat polls in West Bengal: Death toll mounts to 24
EC to 'reverify' Gono Odhikar Parishad registration info
Rohingyas, labour, human rights, election on agenda
EU Election Exploratory Mission members start arriving in Dhaka
Dialogues between parties not held in other countries, including in the US: Momen
22 killed, 50 hurt in road accidents in 7 dists


Latest News
Body of AL leader recovered from Kishoreganj pond
Glimpses of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in remote Panchagarh areas
48 scholars receive PM's Fellowship 2023-24
Child's body recovered from Jatrabari pond
Cop stabbed, robber dies in mob beating on Dhaka-Aricha highway
BCL-Jubo League clash leaves 15 injured in Barishal
Three went missing in Teesta boat capsize
Probe against BFF officials to continue: Appellate Division
Toll rises to 14 in Brazil building collapse
England beat Spain to win dramatic Under-21 Euro final
Most Read News
Gaibandha bus-truck collision leaves 3 dead
Marrying student after rape, teacher gets bail on giving land
Peacekeepers’ pullout from Mali as per UN decision
Personal data of millions of Bangladeshi citizens leaked: Report
Five killed as bus collides with three-wheeler in Sylhet
8 killed after apartment building crumbles in Brazil
BNP's Rafiqul Islam Miah admitted to Ibn Sina
Airport-Farmgate elevated expressway to be opened in Sept
EU Election Exploratory Mission to begin its two-week activities Sunday
Postgraduate doctors go on indefinite strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft