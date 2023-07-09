

Dengue rages on with full fury



According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) this year's dengue death toll rises to 67 with two deaths in the last 24 hours ending on Saturday.



In last 24 hours, 820 more patients hospitalised with the viral fever. Of the new patients, 603 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest are outside.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 12, 118 dengue cases, 9,549 recoveries in the across the country till Saturday.



A total of 2,502 dengue patients, including 1,773 in the capital, are now receiving treatment.



On last Sunday the country witnessed the highest number of dengue deaths of the year, with five fatalities.



The number of infections and deaths from dengue is increasing at an alarming rate this year, experts said, as the official tally shows that the menace has already spread to more than 53 districts.



According to the information of the Mugda Hospital authorities, dengue patients are increasing in this hospital since the beginning of June. Most of the patients are coming from different areas of the capital including Jatrabari, Dhalpur, Shanti Bagh, Kajla, Meradia, Mugda, Banshri.



Additional Director General of the Department of Health Prof Dr Ahmedul Kabir said there is a plan to designate a separate hospital if the number of dengue patients increases. He said that the pre-monsoon survey revealed a dire picture of the dengue situation.



Ahmed Kabir feels that besides involving the people in controlling dengue, the activities of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) should be increased four-five times more.



From Wednesday, DNCC has started using drones to identify the source of mosquitoes. Besides, for the first time this year, a month-long special combing campaign to control mosquitoes started on July 8.



On the other hand, DSCC has started a special campaign to control mosquitoes on last Tuesday.



Public health experts say that it is important to increase public awareness and involvement in dengue prevention. However, both the city corporations of Dhaka are deficient in public awareness activities.



Their activities are mainly limited to conducting raids in certain areas and collecting fines. They feel that the activities of the City Corporations to control dengue should be increased.



Two Health Department's Disease Control Wing conducts mosquito surveys in DNCC and DSCC areas in pre-monsoon, monsoon and post-monsoon.



The post-monsoon survey was conducted in April this year. Larvae were found in 10 per cent of the houses in some areas of Dhaka. At that time, the Department of Health warned about the dengue fatality.



In DNCC, Ward No. 30 is one of the highly risky areas according to the Health Department survey.



Mohammadpur's Baitul Aman Housing, PC Culture Housing, Navodaya Housing, Shyamoli Housing, North Adabar, Dhaka Housing, Rafiq Housing, Mansoorabad, Adabar and Shekertek areas are under this ward.



DNCC authority inaugurated the process of identifying the source of mosquitoes on the roof of the building through drones in this ward.



City Corporation officials said that the roofs of all buildings will be checked through five drones.



Eventually, DNCC collected a total fine of Tk 14.85 lakh from 17 cases for finding Aedes larvae in various establishments on the first day of the month-long special mosquito eradication campaign.



DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said, I will not tell anyone where I will go in the mosquito eradication campaign. If informed in advance, everything will be cleared there. So I will go on a surprise visit to different wards without informing anyone to see the actual situation.



On dengue issues, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) called upon the government to declare a "public health emergency" over the deteriorating dengue situation in the country.



In a statement, TIB also urged the government to immediately formulate a roadmap and implement it in this regard.



Besides, it urged the government to form an expert panel akin to what was formed amid the Covid-19 pandemic and take its suggestion regularly with due importance to control dengue.



On the dengue situation, TIB placed a 15-point recommendation to concerned authorities including DNCC and DSCC for their reconsideration.



TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said as dengue has spread across the country, the lack of capacity of city corporations outside Dhaka and municipalities to control mosquitoes should be identified and efforts to resolve those should be taken.



Year-long programme should be taken to control mosquitoes while awareness campaigns related to Aedes mosquito and dengue disease should be running and precautionary messages should be conveyed on different mediums including social media, he said.



Earlier, Bangladesh logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

The dengue outbreak in the country is worsening as the dengue quickly spreading to more than 53 districts and number of cases and fatalities continue to rise.According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) this year's dengue death toll rises to 67 with two deaths in the last 24 hours ending on Saturday.In last 24 hours, 820 more patients hospitalised with the viral fever. Of the new patients, 603 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest are outside.So far, the DGHS has recorded 12, 118 dengue cases, 9,549 recoveries in the across the country till Saturday.A total of 2,502 dengue patients, including 1,773 in the capital, are now receiving treatment.On last Sunday the country witnessed the highest number of dengue deaths of the year, with five fatalities.The number of infections and deaths from dengue is increasing at an alarming rate this year, experts said, as the official tally shows that the menace has already spread to more than 53 districts.According to the information of the Mugda Hospital authorities, dengue patients are increasing in this hospital since the beginning of June. Most of the patients are coming from different areas of the capital including Jatrabari, Dhalpur, Shanti Bagh, Kajla, Meradia, Mugda, Banshri.Additional Director General of the Department of Health Prof Dr Ahmedul Kabir said there is a plan to designate a separate hospital if the number of dengue patients increases. He said that the pre-monsoon survey revealed a dire picture of the dengue situation.Ahmed Kabir feels that besides involving the people in controlling dengue, the activities of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) should be increased four-five times more.From Wednesday, DNCC has started using drones to identify the source of mosquitoes. Besides, for the first time this year, a month-long special combing campaign to control mosquitoes started on July 8.On the other hand, DSCC has started a special campaign to control mosquitoes on last Tuesday.Public health experts say that it is important to increase public awareness and involvement in dengue prevention. However, both the city corporations of Dhaka are deficient in public awareness activities.Their activities are mainly limited to conducting raids in certain areas and collecting fines. They feel that the activities of the City Corporations to control dengue should be increased.Two Health Department's Disease Control Wing conducts mosquito surveys in DNCC and DSCC areas in pre-monsoon, monsoon and post-monsoon.The post-monsoon survey was conducted in April this year. Larvae were found in 10 per cent of the houses in some areas of Dhaka. At that time, the Department of Health warned about the dengue fatality.In DNCC, Ward No. 30 is one of the highly risky areas according to the Health Department survey.Mohammadpur's Baitul Aman Housing, PC Culture Housing, Navodaya Housing, Shyamoli Housing, North Adabar, Dhaka Housing, Rafiq Housing, Mansoorabad, Adabar and Shekertek areas are under this ward.DNCC authority inaugurated the process of identifying the source of mosquitoes on the roof of the building through drones in this ward.City Corporation officials said that the roofs of all buildings will be checked through five drones.Eventually, DNCC collected a total fine of Tk 14.85 lakh from 17 cases for finding Aedes larvae in various establishments on the first day of the month-long special mosquito eradication campaign.DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said, I will not tell anyone where I will go in the mosquito eradication campaign. If informed in advance, everything will be cleared there. So I will go on a surprise visit to different wards without informing anyone to see the actual situation.On dengue issues, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) called upon the government to declare a "public health emergency" over the deteriorating dengue situation in the country.In a statement, TIB also urged the government to immediately formulate a roadmap and implement it in this regard.Besides, it urged the government to form an expert panel akin to what was formed amid the Covid-19 pandemic and take its suggestion regularly with due importance to control dengue.On the dengue situation, TIB placed a 15-point recommendation to concerned authorities including DNCC and DSCC for their reconsideration.TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said as dengue has spread across the country, the lack of capacity of city corporations outside Dhaka and municipalities to control mosquitoes should be identified and efforts to resolve those should be taken.Year-long programme should be taken to control mosquitoes while awareness campaigns related to Aedes mosquito and dengue disease should be running and precautionary messages should be conveyed on different mediums including social media, he said.Earlier, Bangladesh logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.