PM to inaugurate Airport- Tejgaon route in Sept







However, three-wheelers and motorcycles will not be permitted to enter this expressway, Road and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday told media after visiting the construction work progress of the project.



He said, "We hope that the Dhaka Elevated Expressway's Airport to Tejgaon, ending at the Farmgate ramp, will open for vehicular movement to the public from September this year."

"Our target is to extend the Elevated Expressway up to Farmgate this year, including the Hatirjheel portion. A proposal of the Dhaka North City Corporation is under consideration to modify the project involving the portion around Hatirjheel," he added.



He also informed that the Ashulia Elevated Expressway will also be linked to it.



"The Prime Minister herself is overseeing the matter and will make the final decision," he added.



In response to a question, the Minister said, "The vehicles will be able to enter this elevated expressway from Gazipur and then proceed to the Kutubkhali area of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. This will help improve the traffic situation in Dhaka city and the pressure will be significantly reduced."



Regarding the types of vehicles that will be allowed on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway, Quader said that motorcycles and three-wheelers will not be permitted to enter the expressway.



The vehicular movement on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway's 11-kilometre-long Airport-Tejgaon portion will start from September this year. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will officially inaugurate this portion.However, three-wheelers and motorcycles will not be permitted to enter this expressway, Road and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday told media after visiting the construction work progress of the project.He said, "We hope that the Dhaka Elevated Expressway's Airport to Tejgaon, ending at the Farmgate ramp, will open for vehicular movement to the public from September this year.""Our target is to extend the Elevated Expressway up to Farmgate this year, including the Hatirjheel portion. A proposal of the Dhaka North City Corporation is under consideration to modify the project involving the portion around Hatirjheel," he added.He also informed that the Ashulia Elevated Expressway will also be linked to it."The Prime Minister herself is overseeing the matter and will make the final decision," he added.In response to a question, the Minister said, "The vehicles will be able to enter this elevated expressway from Gazipur and then proceed to the Kutubkhali area of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. This will help improve the traffic situation in Dhaka city and the pressure will be significantly reduced."Regarding the types of vehicles that will be allowed on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway, Quader said that motorcycles and three-wheelers will not be permitted to enter the expressway.