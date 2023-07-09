Secy Gen of Muslim World League to visit India







On the opening day of his visit, Dr al-Issa, will be meeting India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. The following day, at the invitation of the Khusro Foundation, a voluntary organization that works to promote social harmony, and the India Islamic Cultural Centre, Dr al-Issa will address prominent religious and community leaders, academics and media at the B S Abdur Rahman auditorium of the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi. His speech will be followed by an address by none other than India's National Security Advisor.



A leading voice on moderate Islam and promoter of inter-faith dialogue and world peace, Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim al-Issa will speak on moderate Islam, dialogue between civilizations, religious tolerance, intercultural communication, non violence and religious pluralism. He also serves as the chairman of the Centre for Responsible Leadership, a body of globally influential government, faith, media, business and community leaders working together to solve the challenges facing humanity and the world today.

According to sources, Dr al-Issa who is a prominent Islamic scholar and reformist, is expected to meet India's External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar and Minister for Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani. He is also expected to call on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.



He will also meet the President of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and interact with a group of distinguished faith leaders in Vivekananda International Foundation. An important part of his programme in New Delhi will be a visit to Jama Masjid for Friday prayers. He is also scheduled to visit Agra which is home to one of the world's most iconic monuments, Taj Mahal. He may also visit Akshardham Temple. He is also likely to pay tribute to martyrs at National Police Memorial, Chanakyapuri.



After taking charge of the Muslim World League in 2016, Dr Al-Issa has received many awards from a wide range of prominent international institutions and government officials. In 2020, the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre named Al-Issa as one of the most influential Muslims globally in the 2020 edition of 'The Muslim 500: The World's most influential Muslims.'



In January 2020, Dr al-Issa led a delegation to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, to mark the 75th anniversary of the camp's liberation from Nazis.



Dr Hafeezur Rehman, Convenor, Khusro Foundation who is also a Persian scholar, says that Dr al-Issa's visit is historic as it will strengthen ties between India and the Muslim world. "He is one of the most influential Muslim leaders in the world and we are fortunate to have him visiting India. His talk is bound to enlighten our youth and society for a better tomorrow.''

