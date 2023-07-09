Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 July, 2023, 1:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Secy Gen of Muslim World League to visit India

Published : Sunday, 9 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Tripti Nath

New Delhi, July 8: The Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim al-Issa, is visiting India for six days beginning July 10. The Muslim World League is an influential non-government organization representing Muslims worldwide.

On the opening day of his visit, Dr al-Issa, will be meeting India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. The following day, at the invitation of the Khusro Foundation, a voluntary organization that works to promote social harmony, and the India Islamic Cultural Centre, Dr al-Issa will address prominent religious and community leaders, academics and media at the B S Abdur Rahman auditorium of the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi. His speech will be followed by an address by none other than India's National Security Advisor.

A leading voice on moderate Islam and promoter of inter-faith dialogue and world peace, Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim al-Issa will speak on moderate Islam, dialogue between civilizations, religious tolerance, intercultural communication, non violence and religious pluralism. He also serves as the chairman of the Centre for Responsible Leadership, a body of globally influential government, faith, media, business and community leaders working together to solve the challenges facing humanity and the world today.

According to sources, Dr al-Issa who is a prominent Islamic scholar and reformist, is expected to meet India's External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar and Minister for Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani.  He is also expected to call on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

He will also meet the President of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and interact with a group of distinguished faith leaders in Vivekananda International Foundation. An important part of his programme in New Delhi will be a visit to Jama Masjid for Friday prayers. He is also scheduled to visit Agra which is home to one of the world's most iconic monuments, Taj Mahal. He may also visit Akshardham Temple. He is also likely to pay tribute to martyrs at National Police Memorial, Chanakyapuri.

After taking charge of the Muslim World League in 2016, Dr Al-Issa has received many awards from a wide range of prominent international institutions and government officials. In 2020, the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre named Al-Issa as one of the most influential Muslims globally in the 2020 edition of 'The Muslim 500: The World's most influential Muslims.'

In January 2020, Dr al-Issa led a delegation to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, to mark the 75th anniversary of the camp's liberation from Nazis.

Dr Hafeezur Rehman, Convenor, Khusro Foundation who is also a Persian scholar, says that Dr al-Issa's visit is historic as it will strengthen ties between India and the Muslim world. "He is one of the most influential Muslim leaders in the world and we are fortunate to have him visiting India. His talk is bound to enlighten our youth and society for a better tomorrow.''


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
22 killed in air strike on Sudan’s Omdurman : health ministry
Stars from the Cosmic Dawn found hidden in Milky Way
Secy Gen of Muslim World League to visit India
Accused Zarif confesses
Govt spying on opposition leaders: Fakhrul
Throat-slit body of Rohingya man recovered in Cox’s Bazar
Saudi firm RSGT likely to begin PCT operation in Sept
Trade with India in Rupees to start July 11


Latest News
Body of AL leader recovered from Kishoreganj pond
Glimpses of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in remote Panchagarh areas
48 scholars receive PM's Fellowship 2023-24
Child's body recovered from Jatrabari pond
Cop stabbed, robber dies in mob beating on Dhaka-Aricha highway
BCL-Jubo League clash leaves 15 injured in Barishal
Three went missing in Teesta boat capsize
Probe against BFF officials to continue: Appellate Division
Toll rises to 14 in Brazil building collapse
England beat Spain to win dramatic Under-21 Euro final
Most Read News
Gaibandha bus-truck collision leaves 3 dead
Marrying student after rape, teacher gets bail on giving land
Peacekeepers’ pullout from Mali as per UN decision
Personal data of millions of Bangladeshi citizens leaked: Report
Five killed as bus collides with three-wheeler in Sylhet
8 killed after apartment building crumbles in Brazil
BNP's Rafiqul Islam Miah admitted to Ibn Sina
Airport-Farmgate elevated expressway to be opened in Sept
EU Election Exploratory Mission to begin its two-week activities Sunday
Postgraduate doctors go on indefinite strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft