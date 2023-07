Metropolitan Magistrate Tahmina Haque recorded his statement, said GRO Saiful Islam on Saturday.

Accused Mahadi Hasan Zarif, who was arrested on Thursday on charge of raping a college girl in Dhanmondi, confessed his crime before a Metropolitan Magistrate.Metropolitan Magistrate Tahmina Haque recorded his statement, said GRO Saiful Islam on Saturday.Police arrested accused Zarif from his stepfather's residence in Barishal on Thursday.According to police, Mahadi lured the victim to an abandoned floor of AMM Centre at Dhanmondi on July 3 and raped her. Her father later filed a case over the incident with Dhanmondi police station.