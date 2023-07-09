

Govt spying on opposition leaders: Fakhrul



Speaking at a press conference hosted by the National People's Party (NPP) to mark its 16th founding anniversary at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU), said that the government uses Pegasus to collect citizens' telephonic conversations, SMS, and other documents. The cellphone in your pocket is now your worst enemy."



He said "As a citizen of a democratic country it's my right to do politics and protect my privacy."



Fakhrul said, "The government is again making blueprint to use state machinery in the general election. If we participate in any election in this apolitical situation, people will not be able to exercise their right to vote and it would make restoration of democracy impossible.'



He said that since 2023, the ministries of Law and the Home sent letters to law enforcement agencies and the judges to ensure prompt trial and disposal of political cases within two months.



Fakhrul said, "We believed Awami League in 2018 and participated in the election, but they befooled the people. Now, they are again trying to befool people in the name of dialogue."



"There can be some discussions as per the democratic norms, but with whom we will discuss as the government doesn't believe in democracy and in others' rights," he added.



Fakhrul said, "There is no point in compromising with this government. So, there's no question of holding talks with Awami League."



Fakhrul said that the people of Bangladesh have not leased the country to any party.



He said the government was filing fabricated cases against the opposition leaders to disqualify them in the election. He said that people are coming to the streets to protest against the misdeeds of the government.



He said most of the democratic political parties are now united on the issue of general election under a non-party neutral government and that the incumbent regime must quit.



He said that this regime is unconstitutional and that it has no right to destroy the hopes and aspirations of the people by holding another voter less election.



Expressing concern over the rise in dengue cases in the capital, he slammed the two city corporations for their inaction in controlling mosquito menace.



