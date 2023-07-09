Throat-slit body of Rohingya man recovered in Cox’s Bazar





Cox's Bazar, July 8: The throat-slit body of a Rohingya man was recovered from a canal at a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar on Friday night.The deceased was Sanaullah, 40, son of Mohammad Ali of the bloc-D at camp No-11 in the upazila.Ameer Jafar, commander of the Armed Battalion Police (APBN)-11, said they recovered the body from the canal around 9:00 pm after being informed by the locals who spotted it floating.The body was handed over to the Ukhiya police station, he said.Earlier on Friday, five Rohingyas were gunned down in a clash between armed factions Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) over establishing dominance in a refugee camp in the Ukhiya. Security was beefed up in the Rohingya camps following the brutal clash.