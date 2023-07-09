Video
Throat-slit body of Rohingya man recovered in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Sunday, 9 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Our Correspondent


Cox's Bazar, July 8:  The throat-slit body of a Rohingya man was recovered from a canal at a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar on Friday night.

The deceased was Sanaullah, 40, son of Mohammad Ali of the bloc-D at camp No-11 in the upazila.
Ameer Jafar, commander of the Armed Battalion Police (APBN)-11, said they recovered the body from the canal around 9:00 pm after being informed by the locals who spotted it floating.

The body was handed over to the Ukhiya police station, he said.

Earlier on Friday, five Rohingyas were gunned down in a clash between armed factions Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) over establishing dominance in a refugee camp in the Ukhiya.  Security was beefed up in the Rohingya camps following the brutal clash.



