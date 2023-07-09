Sheep rearing delights Rajshahi’s marginalized families





Abdul Mannan, 53, of Mollapara village under Godagari upazila has become self-reliant through sheep farming.

With his curiosity Mannan had procured two sheep from one of her neighbours around eight years back and started its rearing. Now, he has 26 sheep.

He along with many of his co-villagers was imparted a five-day training on intensive sheep farming besides marking it profitable and sustainable by the nearby Demonstration Sheep Farm (DSF).

Mannan said the sheep farming has eradicated his poverty and enhanced his dignity in the society. He gets money, meat and milk from it regularly. Habiba Khatun, wife of Abdul Kuddus, a farmer of Rajabari in Godagari upazila, has become an icon in the field of sheep farming.

Anandi Saren, daughter of Mikhail Saren in Sundarpur village of Godagari upazila in Rajshahi, has attained success through efficiency in the micro-level venture.

After getting one sheep as donation on a voluntary basis in 2017, she enhanced the number to 15 at present by dint of her much attentiveness and devotion to the sheep rearing venture.

Mita Mormu, 15, a student of class nine in Kakonhat Girls High School, has found the path of generating income through sheep farming.

Now, she is leading a very happy life with her family as she became very successful and self-reliant through rearing the sheep. She is also helping the women who want to grow sheep farms.