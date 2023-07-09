Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 July, 2023, 1:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Sheep rearing delights Rajshahi’s marginalized families

Published : Sunday, 9 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

RAJSHAHI, July 8: Many of the marginalized households have improved their living and livelihood conditions through rearing sheep in the region, including its vast Barind tract, during the last couple of years.
Abdul Mannan, 53, of Mollapara village under Godagari upazila has become self-reliant through sheep farming.
With his curiosity Mannan had procured two sheep from one of her neighbours around eight years back and started its rearing. Now, he has 26 sheep.
He along with many of his co-villagers was imparted a five-day training on intensive sheep farming besides marking it profitable and sustainable by the nearby Demonstration Sheep Farm (DSF).
Mannan said the sheep farming has eradicated his poverty and enhanced his dignity in the society. He gets money, meat and milk from it regularly.  Habiba Khatun, wife of Abdul Kuddus, a farmer of Rajabari in Godagari upazila, has become an icon in the field of sheep farming.
Now, she is leading a very happy life with her family as she became very successful and self-reliant through rearing the sheep. She is also helping the women who want to grow sheep farms.
Anandi Saren, daughter of Mikhail Saren in Sundarpur village of Godagari upazila in Rajshahi, has attained success through efficiency in the micro-level venture.
After getting one sheep as donation on a voluntary basis in 2017, she enhanced the number to 15 at present by dint of her much attentiveness and devotion to the sheep rearing venture.
Mita Mormu, 15, a student of class nine in Kakonhat Girls High School, has found the path of generating income through sheep farming.
She said sheep farming has a vital role towards women empowerment and poverty reduction at the grassroots level. Many of the students have attained success through sheep farming, she added.     �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sheep rearing delights Rajshahi’s marginalized families
Worker dies from electrocution in Kamrangirchar
3 fugitive convicts held over violating a minor girl after kidnap
Covid: 23 more cases recorded
Userhub research on content writing industries’ challenges
Ex-DU Prof Roshan Jahan passes away
Workshop on Korean Culture begins in Dhaka
2.5-year-old boy drowns in Tangail canal


Latest News
Body of AL leader recovered from Kishoreganj pond
Glimpses of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in remote Panchagarh areas
48 scholars receive PM's Fellowship 2023-24
Child's body recovered from Jatrabari pond
Cop stabbed, robber dies in mob beating on Dhaka-Aricha highway
BCL-Jubo League clash leaves 15 injured in Barishal
Three went missing in Teesta boat capsize
Probe against BFF officials to continue: Appellate Division
Toll rises to 14 in Brazil building collapse
England beat Spain to win dramatic Under-21 Euro final
Most Read News
Gaibandha bus-truck collision leaves 3 dead
Marrying student after rape, teacher gets bail on giving land
Peacekeepers’ pullout from Mali as per UN decision
Personal data of millions of Bangladeshi citizens leaked: Report
Five killed as bus collides with three-wheeler in Sylhet
8 killed after apartment building crumbles in Brazil
BNP's Rafiqul Islam Miah admitted to Ibn Sina
Airport-Farmgate elevated expressway to be opened in Sept
EU Election Exploratory Mission to begin its two-week activities Sunday
Postgraduate doctors go on indefinite strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft