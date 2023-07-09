Video
Sunday, 9 July, 2023, 1:30 PM
Home City News

Worker dies from electrocution in Kamrangirchar

Published : Sunday, 9 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

A 33-year-old worker died from electrocution at a plastic factory in the city's Kamrangirchar area early Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Md Shaheen, son of Mojibor Rahman of the area.
Quoting Shaheen's co-worker Rajab, Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp, said Shaheen fell unconscious after he came in contact with a live electric wire when he went to Bikrampur plastic factory to deliver a machine in the early morning.    �UNB


