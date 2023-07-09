3 fugitive convicts held over violating a minor girl after kidnap





The arrestees were: Bakul Mia, son of Meda Sheikh, his son Shakil, 22, and daughter Shimu Begum.

Tipped off, a team of Rab-2 conducted a drive in the area and arrested them, said a press release of Rab.

According to the press release, Shakil abducted a class VIII student from the city's Gulshan area on way home from school in February, 2019.

