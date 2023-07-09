Ex-DU Prof Roshan Jahan passes away







Completing her higher education from Dhaka University in Psychology in 1960, she moved England to pursue another Master's of Science in Industrial Psychology.



She obtained her PhD from the Dhaka University. She joined as a faculty in Psychology department in 1966 and served over three decades.

After retirement, she became an avid writer and published many books, including a textbook on Industrial Psychology for post-graduate level students and a dictionary on Psychology.



She has over 35 scientific publications in her arena of expertise.



Women's issues including challenges faced by them at male dominated workplaces and in society were highlighted through her writings.



Dr Jahan is survived by three sons, a granddaughter and three grandsons. She was born on September 7, 1941 in Kolkata. �UNB

