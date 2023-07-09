Workshop on Korean Culture begins in Dhaka







First Secretary to the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Dhaka Dr Young Min SEO officially inaugurated the event organized by the International Research Center of the SIMEC Institute of Technology marking the 50 years of Bangladesh-South Korea friendship.



Korean culture lovers, fans of BTS and various other popular Korean pop band groups participated in the event and presented about their affection for Korean culture.

During his inaugural speech, Dr Seo has congratulated the participants saying that this year Korean embassy in Bangladesh will organize landmark events to celebrate the Korea-Bangladesh diplomatic relations.



In the workshop, stakeholders who are actively participating in various cultural activities in Bangladesh related to culture have discussed the prospects and problems. �UNB



