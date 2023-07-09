2.5-year-old boy drowns in Tangail canal







The deceased Raihan Hasan was son of one Abu Hanif at Bhabla village of the upazila.



Raihan headed along the canal beside their house around 12:30pm, while everyone was occupied with work, said his father Hanif.

After a while, his body was found floating in the canal. He was rushed to Tangail General Hospital where on-duty doctors declared him dead upon arrival, Hanif added. �UNB



TANGAIL, July 8: A two and half year-old-boy drowned in a canal in Kalihati upazila of Tangail on Saturday.The deceased Raihan Hasan was son of one Abu Hanif at Bhabla village of the upazila.Raihan headed along the canal beside their house around 12:30pm, while everyone was occupied with work, said his father Hanif.After a while, his body was found floating in the canal. He was rushed to Tangail General Hospital where on-duty doctors declared him dead upon arrival, Hanif added. �UNB