Body of missing college student recovered from Sylhet's Piyain River







The deceased was identified as Al-waz Arash, 15, is a ninth grader at the institution and son of police inspector Zahedul Hossain, a resident of Shidlai village in Brahmanpara upazila of Cumilla.



According to the tourist police and local sources, Arash along with his parents and younger brother came to Jaflong from Dhaka on Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:30pm while Arash and his father went to Piyain River to take bath and they drowned.

Later, local people managed to rescue Zahedul but Arash went missing.



Jaflong tourist police's inspector Md Ratan Sheikh said they carried out rescue operations in coordination with police, BGB and fire service personnel but failed to trace him until Friday evening.



Police recovered the floating body of Arash around 7am on Saturday from the Zero Point area of the river, said KM Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge of Goainghat Police Station.



Later, the body was handed over to the family after due procedures, added the OC. �UNB



