Man goes missing as boat sinks in Sylhet

SYLHET, July 8: A man went missing after a stone-laden boat capsized in the Dhalai River in Bholaganj zero point area of Sylhet's Companiganj upazila on Friday.According to police and locals, when Afik Mia, 43, and three other workers went to extract stone their boat sank in the river around 10:30 pm on Friday.Among them, three workers managcapsed to swim ashore but Afik is still missing, said Hillol Roy, officer-in-charge of Companiganj police station.Search is underway to find him, he said. �UNB