Benefits of physical exercise







Doing physical exercise in the morning is good for health and it makes us have a strong mind which helps us to think positively. Despite a lot of conveniences for physical exercise, we are not aware about it. Rather we prefer sleeping in the morning to physical exercise. Therefore, in every year, a large number of people are dying because of several health issues induced by less physical exercise.



There are many reasons behind the lack of interest in exercise. One of the major reasons is sleeping late at night. Nowadays, a large number of people including students are going to sleep late and they don't do exercise. We must go to bed early in order to ensure early rise and exercise in the morning. And, we must give up all bad habits, and focus on exercise.

A man can remain healthy by doing exercise regularly that helps us to live a happy life. We should do physical exercise in the morning in order to remain healthy and happy.



Md Moyen Shikder

