US tries to deepen ties







This fresh commitment came when US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya said in a recent meeting with the Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran in Washington that her country was keen to deepen its partnership with Bangladesh.



This kind of statement from the top level US officials has been repeatedly issued since May 25 when the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a new visa policy to ensure a free and fair election in Bangladesh which is likely to take place in December or early January.

Bangladesh government has not been at ease with the US visa policy as it too does want to present its people with an inclusive and acceptable election strictly adhering to the country's constitutional mandate.



But the opposition parties mainly Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have been resorting to various destructive activities demanding a caretaker government during the next parliament elections which is quite at best unethical and at worst illegal as per our constitution.



Now if the election does take place in accordance with our constitution under the current government and in that case, if opposition parties try to undo it then who are to blame for hampering the country's democratic process and subsequently deprived of US visas?



The US new visa policy clearly states it can impose visa restrictions on individuals and their immediate family members if they are found involved in undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.



We believe that the US visa restrictions barely irk our government since our government is committed to doing so what the US does want in terms of staging a free and fair election.



However, the question lies here that the US seems to be meddling into our internal affairs which is unwarranted and uncalled for. Its new visa policy came on the heels of another sanction on one of the Bangladesh's security agencies, the Rapid Action Battalion. Not only that, the US has also continued to raise concerns on some other issues like human rights record, extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances that are quite visible in its own country too.



Nevertheless, all these US allegations have not been proven and largely exaggerated. But we do not deny that there were some enforced disappearances in Bangladesh but they might be a few.



Now Uzra Zeya is coming to Bangladesh next week as the head of a high-level delegation. She will be joined by the US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Deputy Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Asia, USAID Anjali Kaur. Apart from election, other issues like human rights, Rohingya repatriation, trade and labour affairs are likely to be on the agenda for discussion.



We hope that in the next week's meeting, both sides will have amicable discussions on various issues that would help mend fences, so our time-tested relations would be on the right track in years to come.



