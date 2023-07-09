Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 July, 2023, 1:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Remove export barriers for sustainable economic growth

Published : Sunday, 9 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Md Shahidul Islam

Remove export barriers for sustainable economic growth

Remove export barriers for sustainable economic growth

Bangladesh has been experiencing a significant boost in its export industry, in particular readymade garments sector. The latest statistics for June in the running year shows promising growth and highlight the country's potential as a global exporter. In the fiscal year 2021-22 (July 2021-June 2022), Bangladesh witnessed a remarkable surge of over 34 percent in exports, reaching a record-breaking $52.08 billion. On the other hand during July-June period of the 2022-2023 (FY23) fiscal total export was $55.56 billion of which only readymade garments was $47 billion. This data was provided by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) under the Ministry of Commerce.

The strong performance in the FY22 was primarily driven by the high demand for ready-made garments, which accounted for more than three-fourths of the country's total export earnings. The EPB reported that Bangladesh earned $42.61 billion from garment exports, with knitwear garment exports growing by 36.88 percent to $23.21 billion and woven garment exports rising by 33.82 percent to $19.40 billion. Additionally, traditional export items such as frozen foods, home textiles, leather and leather products, and footwear also demonstrated notable growth during the same period.

While Bangladesh's export industry has shown resilience and achieved remarkable results, there are still challenges that need to be addressed to further enhance export potential. One significant hurdle is the cumbersome process of importing goods used exclusively for export-based industries. Delays and obstacles in maintaining bonded warehouse facilities, as well as issues with customs and the National Board of Revenue (NBR), hinder the smooth flow of exports.

Customs and NBR often create unnecessary barriers instead of facilitating trade. Their misinterpretations of HS codes and excessive examination and testing requirements for imported dyeing chemicals contribute to longer production lead times and disrupt scheduled shipments. This not only causes financial losses but also affects the overall efficiency of the manufacturing process. Moreover, exporters are burdened with additional port charges and shipping line fees due to these delays.

While such hurdles were previously encountered for imports intended for domestic use, it is disheartening to see similar obstacles imposed on imports meant for export purposes. In my extensive experience of over 32 years in the garment export industry, I have never witnessed customs authorities causing such harassment for imported goods intended for export. It is essential for customs and the NBR to function as facilitators rather than impediments to manufacturing and export dynamics.

To streamline the export process, customs and NBR should consider adopting a sample-based testing approach instead of retaining entire imported consignments. This would allow importers to take possession of their goods while ensuring compliance with regulations. If any irregularities or discrepancies are discovered during sample testing, exporters can be informed promptly. It is crucial to foster trust and faith in the capabilities of exporting entrepreneurs.

Additionally, negotiations regarding HS code-related rules and terms should be encouraged to find mutually beneficial solutions. The government has already taken some positive steps, such as introducing unified exchange rates and ensuring exporters face no difficulties in opening letters of credit. While the introduction of a unified exchange rate should have been implemented earlier, its implementation is a step in the right direction.

However, it is important for the government to carefully manage the shrinking export development funds (EDF) to safeguard foreign currency reserves with the Bangladesh Bank. While exporters may not be significantly impacted by the shrinking EDF, the textile and spinning mills face substantial challenges. It is crucial for the government to balance its policies and ensure that the overall development of the apparel sector is prioritized.

In conclusion, Bangladesh has made remarkable strides in its export industry, particularly in the readymade garments sector. To sustain and further enhance this growth, state organizations such as customs and the NBR must prioritize facilitating exports rather than creating unnecessary barriers. By streamlining import procedures and minimizing delays, Bangladesh can strengthen its position as a global exporter and contribute to the country's overall economic development.

The writer is Managing Director of the Rupa Group and a former vice president, Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA)



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Remove export barriers for sustainable economic growth
Opposition's fear-mongering campaign must be stopped
Robots reassure humans at first AI press conference
Challenges for sustainable urban development
Income inequality widening in Bangladesh
Myanmar junta down plays ASEAN’s plans to end violence
Peacekeepers’ pullout from Mali as per UN decision
Use circular management in turning trash into treasure


Latest News
Body of AL leader recovered from Kishoreganj pond
Glimpses of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in remote Panchagarh areas
48 scholars receive PM's Fellowship 2023-24
Child's body recovered from Jatrabari pond
Cop stabbed, robber dies in mob beating on Dhaka-Aricha highway
BCL-Jubo League clash leaves 15 injured in Barishal
Three went missing in Teesta boat capsize
Probe against BFF officials to continue: Appellate Division
Toll rises to 14 in Brazil building collapse
England beat Spain to win dramatic Under-21 Euro final
Most Read News
Gaibandha bus-truck collision leaves 3 dead
Marrying student after rape, teacher gets bail on giving land
Peacekeepers’ pullout from Mali as per UN decision
Personal data of millions of Bangladeshi citizens leaked: Report
Five killed as bus collides with three-wheeler in Sylhet
8 killed after apartment building crumbles in Brazil
BNP's Rafiqul Islam Miah admitted to Ibn Sina
Airport-Farmgate elevated expressway to be opened in Sept
EU Election Exploratory Mission to begin its two-week activities Sunday
Postgraduate doctors go on indefinite strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft