

Remove export barriers for sustainable economic growth



The strong performance in the FY22 was primarily driven by the high demand for ready-made garments, which accounted for more than three-fourths of the country's total export earnings. The EPB reported that Bangladesh earned $42.61 billion from garment exports, with knitwear garment exports growing by 36.88 percent to $23.21 billion and woven garment exports rising by 33.82 percent to $19.40 billion. Additionally, traditional export items such as frozen foods, home textiles, leather and leather products, and footwear also demonstrated notable growth during the same period.



While Bangladesh's export industry has shown resilience and achieved remarkable results, there are still challenges that need to be addressed to further enhance export potential. One significant hurdle is the cumbersome process of importing goods used exclusively for export-based industries. Delays and obstacles in maintaining bonded warehouse facilities, as well as issues with customs and the National Board of Revenue (NBR), hinder the smooth flow of exports.

Customs and NBR often create unnecessary barriers instead of facilitating trade. Their misinterpretations of HS codes and excessive examination and testing requirements for imported dyeing chemicals contribute to longer production lead times and disrupt scheduled shipments. This not only causes financial losses but also affects the overall efficiency of the manufacturing process. Moreover, exporters are burdened with additional port charges and shipping line fees due to these delays.



While such hurdles were previously encountered for imports intended for domestic use, it is disheartening to see similar obstacles imposed on imports meant for export purposes. In my extensive experience of over 32 years in the garment export industry, I have never witnessed customs authorities causing such harassment for imported goods intended for export. It is essential for customs and the NBR to function as facilitators rather than impediments to manufacturing and export dynamics.



To streamline the export process, customs and NBR should consider adopting a sample-based testing approach instead of retaining entire imported consignments. This would allow importers to take possession of their goods while ensuring compliance with regulations. If any irregularities or discrepancies are discovered during sample testing, exporters can be informed promptly. It is crucial to foster trust and faith in the capabilities of exporting entrepreneurs.



Additionally, negotiations regarding HS code-related rules and terms should be encouraged to find mutually beneficial solutions. The government has already taken some positive steps, such as introducing unified exchange rates and ensuring exporters face no difficulties in opening letters of credit. While the introduction of a unified exchange rate should have been implemented earlier, its implementation is a step in the right direction.



However, it is important for the government to carefully manage the shrinking export development funds (EDF) to safeguard foreign currency reserves with the Bangladesh Bank. While exporters may not be significantly impacted by the shrinking EDF, the textile and spinning mills face substantial challenges. It is crucial for the government to balance its policies and ensure that the overall development of the apparel sector is prioritized.



In conclusion, Bangladesh has made remarkable strides in its export industry, particularly in the readymade garments sector. To sustain and further enhance this growth, state organizations such as customs and the NBR must prioritize facilitating exports rather than creating unnecessary barriers. By streamlining import procedures and minimizing delays, Bangladesh can strengthen its position as a global exporter and contribute to the country's overall economic development.



