

Opposition's fear-mongering campaign must be stopped



The United States has made its support for free and fair elections in Bangladesh very apparent with its new visa policy. It clearly specifies that those who interfere with the electoral process, regardless of their political affiliation, will be denied entry. The policy's stated goal is to ensure that individuals responsible for undermining the democratic values shared by the United States and Bangladesh face consequences.



The opposition, however, has misconstrued and used this strategy to forward their own agenda. They have made it sound like the government, the police, the ruling party, and the courts are all in danger because of the visa policy. Their goal is to sow distrust and panic among the general public and the police in particular.

The opposition's social media misinformation campaign includes the spread of several false lists purporting to identify police officers who are supposedly complicit in persecuting the opposition. The confidence of the police force is damaged, and innocent officers' lives are put in danger, by these false charges. To spread such lists is to play with fire, as they can be used to harass or even harm police officers.



The police force plays a key role in keeping the peace, enforcing the rule of law, and protecting the security of the public. If people start making false allegations and spreading fake lists, it will harm the institution's credibility and, in the long run, the social fabric as a whole.



The opposition is stepping up its efforts to sow panic by spreading false rumours that the visa policy's adoption will have a negative impact on the country's administrative officials and law enforcement. The BNP and Jamaat have been working together to influence the government in order to sway the upcoming election.



It is important to mention that Ziaur Rahman's manipulation of the voting process in Bangladesh using yes-no votes was the first sign of electoral corruption in the system. As the BNP-Jamaat alliance came to power in 2001, they appointed 350 election officers from within their own party, further damaging the legitimacy of the Election Commission. They realised they might lose the election and are now trying to cast doubt on the government.



It's vital to note that the Public Service Commission (PSC) appoints everyone working in field administration. The PSC's recruitment procedure is well-known for its transparency, which is appreciated by students looking for work across the country. The BNP, having fallen short of the people's expectations, is now using the situation to their advantage by casting doubt on the honesty of the government and the police.



The opposition's desperate attempts to discredit the government and law enforcement agencies demonstrate this. They want to derail the democratic process and shift attention away from their own failings and lack of popular support by sowing seeds of fear and mistrust. This strategy is reckless politics that threatens national security and the lives of law enforcement officers.



The opposition's attempt to create fear among police officers through these misleading tactics is irresponsible and a direct threat to the stability and functioning of the nation. The actions of a few should not tarnish the reputation of the entire police force, nor should they be used to further political agendas. It is crucial to underscore the significance of conducting investigations into misconduct allegations against police officers through proper channels and due process rather than relying on social media platforms and unverified lists.



To overcome these obstacles, we need a concerted effort by the government, civil society, and trustworthy media to combat disinformation and rebuild public trust. Instead of turning to rumor-mongering and fear tactics, all parties involved should work to foster an open and well-informed democratic discourse based on constructive conversation and hard data.



In addition, social media organisations need to take measures to prevent the dissemination of false information. The spread of these lies can be reduced and innocent people protected by enforcing stronger restrictions prohibiting the dissemination of unconfirmed material.



The opposition's attempts to spread rumors and misinformation regarding the US visa policy are detrimental to the democratic process in Bangladesh. By misrepresenting the policy and circulating fake lists, they not only undermine the government but also create fear and mistrust among the police force. All stakeholders need to prioritize truth, accountability, and responsible discourse, ensuring the integrity of the electoral process and the safety of all citizens.



In light of these developments, the government and responsible media outlets must counter the propaganda and falsehoods being spread. The public should be informed about the transparent and rigorous recruitment processes of the administration and law enforcement agencies. Moreover, it is imperative to highlight these institutions' essential role in upholding law and order, ensuring public safety, and preserving the democratic values of the nation.



It is worth acknowledging the commendable commitment of the ruling governent, led by Sheikh Hasina, to ensuring a fair, credible, and participatory electoral process in the country. This commitment has been reiterated in numerous public speeches by the Prime Minister. Additionally, the government has expressed its appreciation for the decision made by the US government regarding the visa policy. While emphasizing the importance of avoiding foreign interference in domestic political affairs, the government has also expressed openness to constructive suggestions from our bilateral partners.



In conclusion, it is the responsibility of the government, civil society, and citizens alike to remain vigilant against the spread of misinformation and propaganda. By actively engaging in open and constructive dialogue and promoting transparency and accountability, Bangladesh can ensure that its democratic institutions remain strong and its citizens can exercise their rights freely and without fear.I firmly hold the belief that the opposition's ill intentions will not succeed, just as their past efforts have proven unsuccessful.



The writer is a Professor in the Department of Public Administration at the University of Rajshahi



