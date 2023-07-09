

Income inequality widening in Bangladesh



Throughout his life he worked for the betterment of the people in the country. He established equity in the country taking his stand beside the marginalized and vulnerable communities. He envisioned an exploitation-free society to ensure an inclusive development of the country and people. His ideologies towards creating equal opportunities for all irrespective of their caste and creeds made him an undisputed leader in the world.



In recent years Bangladesh has been highly lauded in the international arena for its rising economy. It has already topped many countries and been acclaimed as one the countries having the fastest-growing economy in the world. Even the economy of the country continued to grow amid the Covid-19 pandemic and superseded the economy of some neighboring countries.

Over the years the per capita income of the country has increased significantly. The report of 2021-2022 revealed that per capita income of the people rose to $2,824. Although it is obvious that in many cases the rise of per capita income cannot guarantee the overall upper status of the people in the country as economists claim that the increase of the per capita income of people cannot always bring the example of the inclusive development of a country.

It is obvious that the rising figure of the per capita income cannot depict the real scenario of the financial status of the masses, rather it plunges poor and fixed-income people into high disparity and may deepen social exclusion. Income disparity has risen sharply that clearly corresponds to the disproportionate distribution of the per capita income. But it is no denial thatthe income of the people in general has risen to an extent. However, the people with fixed income or little income constantly struggle to cope with the skyrocketing trend of the prices of the essentials.



However, the distribution of income or consumption equality is measured with the Gini Coefficient Index in a country. Gini index is measured between zero to one. When the index represents 0, there prevails a perfect equality. A perfect inequality is found in a country when the Gini index represents 1. In Bangladesh, according to the Household Income and Expenditure Survey, the Gini index was 0.499 in 2022 which shows a significant rise of income inequality and distribution. The country has seen an increasing trend of Gini index in the last some years. Sources say that in 2010 it was 0.458 which rose to 0.482 in 2016.

It is evident that the more the income inequality increases, the more the social exclusion widens. In most cases the poor and developing countries are bearing the most brunt of income inequalityand disproportion distribution of resources.In Bangladesh, income inequality and disproportionate distribution of wealth hinders economic sustainability in many cases. Despite the government's many initiatives to combat the rising price of the necessities, the sufferings of the poor and limited income people are going uncheckedamid the growing trend of income inequality. It is obvious that the pains of price hikes are not affecting the people of all income-groups proportionately. The upper-class people or the people who have been able to increase their purchasing ability hardly pay any heed to this concern. So, price hike can not be a burden if the purchasing ability of the masses grow in an equal proportion.



Sources say that 10 per cent of the population are holding 41 per cent of the country's resources. They have lion's share in the economy of the country. Corruption and many other dishonest deals have become many richer in the shortest possible time. Again, it is evident that over the years the agrarian Bangladesh has made a tremendous progress in the industrial sector. Owners of the industries and assets are seeing more scopes every time to accumulate more resources. The capitalistic attitudes of industrialists and investors do little to change the fortune of the working-class people as the wages they are paid show an obvious income inequality.



We also see that despite a rapid development in the industrial sector over the past six years employment in this sector has declined. Over the last some years the wages of the labors have increased but the question is relevant to raise; how far they are able to readjust their life and livelihoods in the days of hardest economic crisis? When the price of all the necessities is going up abnormally, how far private sectors are taking initiatives to readjust the salaries of their staffs?The circumstance corresponds that they hardly think of the pains of the workers.



The cases of loan defaulting have increased many times, specially many ill-intended peoplemisusingtheir political identity are found desperate to gain personal interests disregarding the greater interests of the country. When the big fishes are exempted from the charge of loan defaulting, it encourages many to be defaulters on the loan. It is no denial that accumulating huge wealth with illegal ways not only increase income disparity but also widens social exclusion hampering sustainable development of the country.



Sources have stated that the poor and fixed-income people see no option left but to cut consumption. They are being victimized by the syndicates who reign the wholesale and retail market of the essentials. Covid-19 pandemic and Ukraine-Russia war have resulted in global economic slowdown. Like most countries Bangladesh bears the inflation pressure resulting in high price hikes of the necessities. These hard days of global inflation apart from continuing social safety net programs for the poor and vulnerable groups, the government is subsidizing the poor and vulnerable groups for maximizing social inclusion. But do they really see the scope to be included in the mainstream society?



Income disparity has accelerated social exclusion. It has been becoming a big issue on the way to the sustainable development of the country. Due to income inequality the services such as access to quality education, health and quality of life can not be ensured proportionately among all the income-group people of the country. Thus, survival challenges of the backward section of the population deepen further. However, it is very imperative to address income inequality to ensure sustained economic growth through the greater participation of the people of all walks of life.



The writer teaches at Prime University



