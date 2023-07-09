

Bogura SP succeeds in growing fruits, vegetables



The initiative was taken by Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudip Kumar Chakraborti.



Taking thet instruction as challenge, he started cultivating fruits and vegetables of different species in 12 police stations in Bogura two years back. He was assisted by all police members.

Both fallow places and police office roof have been brought under mixed-farming. The fruits and flower plants are drawing birds. Chirping is heard.



There are about 350 fruity and medicinal trees of 150 species on the roof garden. The roof-mixed garden was opened by the SP recently.



Once the vacant places of the police lines were available of venomous snakes, mongoose and frog. Now these are full of fruits and vegetables. Birds were seen eating fruits, such as blackberry and litchi. Squirrels were seen jumping from one to other tree branch.



It has been possible as the SP is an agriculturist, said Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Bogura Motrubor Rahman.



Amid corona pandemic, mango saplings were planted in surrounding areas of the Police Lines. These trees have now yielded. Fruity trees have nosedived due to heavy loads of fruits.



Officials of the DAE and Horticulture Department inspected these farms and the roof garden, and they became amused. The mango species are Surjadim, Banana, BARI-4 and Miazaki. The Surjadim mango tree has nosedived mostly.



In the morning, police members awake hearing chirping of birds.

