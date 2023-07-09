Three men electrocuted in Naogaon, Nilphamari







NAOGAON: A union parishad (UP) member was electrocuted in Niamatpur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



Deceased Rabiul Islam, 35, was a resident of Gandhashail Village. He was a member of Paroil UP in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the UP member came in contact with a live electric wire while he was repairing a water pump near his house at around 9 am, which left him critically injured.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Nachol Upazila Health Complex in Chapainawabganj District, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Niamatpur Police Station (PS0 Maidul Islam confirmed the incident.



JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI: Two cousin brothers were electrocuted in Jaldhaka Upazila of the district on Friday night while working at a chicken farm.



The incident took place in Khalisha Khutamara area at around 8 pm.



The deceased were identified as Anisur Rahman, 52, and Liton Ahmed, 37, residents of the area.



It was known that the farm was surrounded by a GI wire fence to protect the chickens from other animals, Liton and Anisur came in contact with live electric wire mistakenly while working in a chicken farm in the area, said police quoting the locals, which left the duo seriously injured.



Locals rescued the brothers and took them to Jaldhaka Upazila Health Complex, where they were declared dead by the on-duty doctors.



Mesbaul Haque, resident medical officer of the hospital, said they had died before being taken to the hospital.



Jaldhaka PS OC Kamrul Alam said the bodies were taken to the PS from the health complex. After legal procedure, the bodies of the two brothers were handed over to the families, the OC added.



