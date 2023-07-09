Video
Home Countryside

Three private hospitals fined in Noakhali

Published : Sunday, 9 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent


NOAKHALI, July 8: A mobile court in the district on Thursday fined three private hospitals Tk 3.5 lakh for various irregularities.

The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate of the district administration Debabrata Das conducted a drive in Maijdee Hospital Road area in the district town in the afternoon The mobile court then fined the owners of United Hospital Tk 2 lakh, Moon Hospital Tk 1 lakh and Adar Hospital Tk 50,000 for various irregularities including not having valid documents to run the hospital business and storing expired medicines in the hospital pharmacies.
Civil Surgeon Dr Md Shohorab Hossain and the Company Commander of RAB-11 (CPC-3) Lt Col Mahmudul Hasan were also present during the drive.


