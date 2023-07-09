Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 July, 2023, 1:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Lumpy skin disease turns alarming at Chilmari

Published : Sunday, 9 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Our Correspondent

CHILMARI, KURIGRAM, July 8: Two cows died of lumpy skin disease in Chilmari Upazila of the district.
 
Hundreds of cows have been affected in the upazila. Cow owners are failing to treat their animals because of higher prices of medicines.

An ox worth Tk 1 lakh of Manzil Mia of Gabertal area in the upazila and one calf of Matiar Rahman died.

According to local sources, sick cows included one of Rahena Begum of Gabertal, five ones of Biplob Kumar of Kachkol, three ones of Tasruddin of Putimari, two ones of Rahim Badsha of Sonari Para, and seven cows of Khalilur Rahman of Khamar area.

The infection rate is increasing day by day across the upazila. Cow owners are thronging medicine shops in different areas of the upazila.

Shahin-Alam, acting officer of the Department of Livestock Services in the upazila, said, this disease makes appearance due to over-breeding of fly and mosquito in the rainy season. Anti-viral, Paracetamol and Vitamin-C work well in curing this disease, he added.

If Nim leaf juice and molasses are fed, affected cows will be cured rapidly, he maintained.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bogura SP succeeds in growing fruits, vegetables
Three men electrocuted in Naogaon, Nilphamari
Three private hospitals fined in Noakhali
Lumpy skin disease turns alarming at Chilmari
124 detained on different charges in nine districts
2 ‘commit suicide’ in Kishoreganj, Munshiganj
‘Community clinic services unparallel contribution of Prime Minister to villagers’
Mango, jackfruits grab banana bazaar at Gurudaspur


Latest News
Body of AL leader recovered from Kishoreganj pond
Glimpses of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in remote Panchagarh areas
48 scholars receive PM's Fellowship 2023-24
Child's body recovered from Jatrabari pond
Cop stabbed, robber dies in mob beating on Dhaka-Aricha highway
BCL-Jubo League clash leaves 15 injured in Barishal
Three went missing in Teesta boat capsize
Probe against BFF officials to continue: Appellate Division
Toll rises to 14 in Brazil building collapse
England beat Spain to win dramatic Under-21 Euro final
Most Read News
Gaibandha bus-truck collision leaves 3 dead
Marrying student after rape, teacher gets bail on giving land
Peacekeepers’ pullout from Mali as per UN decision
Personal data of millions of Bangladeshi citizens leaked: Report
Five killed as bus collides with three-wheeler in Sylhet
8 killed after apartment building crumbles in Brazil
BNP's Rafiqul Islam Miah admitted to Ibn Sina
Airport-Farmgate elevated expressway to be opened in Sept
EU Election Exploratory Mission to begin its two-week activities Sunday
Postgraduate doctors go on indefinite strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft