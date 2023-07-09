Lumpy skin disease turns alarming at Chilmari







Hundreds of cows have been affected in the upazila. Cow owners are failing to treat their animals because of higher prices of medicines.



An ox worth Tk 1 lakh of Manzil Mia of Gabertal area in the upazila and one calf of Matiar Rahman died.

According to local sources, sick cows included one of Rahena Begum of Gabertal, five ones of Biplob Kumar of Kachkol, three ones of Tasruddin of Putimari, two ones of Rahim Badsha of Sonari Para, and seven cows of Khalilur Rahman of Khamar area.



The infection rate is increasing day by day across the upazila. Cow owners are thronging medicine shops in different areas of the upazila.



Shahin-Alam, acting officer of the Department of Livestock Services in the upazila, said, this disease makes appearance due to over-breeding of fly and mosquito in the rainy season. Anti-viral, Paracetamol and Vitamin-C work well in curing this disease, he added.



If Nim leaf juice and molasses are fed, affected cows will be cured rapidly, he maintained.



