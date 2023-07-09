124 detained on different charges in nine districts







NOAKHALI: Police, in separate drives, arrested 34 people on different charges in the district in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.



Superintend of Police (SP) in Noakhali Md Shahidul Islam said the law enforcers from Sudharam Model Police Station (PS) arrested five members of an inter-district auto-rickshaw snatching gang.

Police from Hatiya PS arrested two warranted criminals and two others on various charges.



Meanwhile, five people were arrested in Chatkhil while three in Companiganj, Kabirhat and Senbar upazilas.



On the other hand, three people were arrested by the members of Char Jabbar PS and another fugitive was detained in Sonaimuri.



On the other hand, Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested 14 people on charge of gambling from Kalamunshi Bazar in Kabirhat Upazila. A total of Tk 21,370 was also seized from their possession.

After filing of separate cases with the PSs concerned, the arrested were produced before the court, the SP added.



HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: A total of 18 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.



The arrested persons are: Jarip, 27, son of A Rashid, A Quddus, 41, Tasmita, 40, Russell, 33, Akkas Ali, 37, Anwar, 27, Badsha Mia, 20, Rubel, 29, Nazrul Islam, 35, Rupchan, 30, Fardul, 34, Ekram, 25, Shahjahan, 38, Jahidul, 40, Sujon, 30, and three other warranted criminals.



It was known that the law enforcers, in separate drives on Wednesday night, arrested them on different charges from different areas in the upazila.



Of the arrested, four were arrested with drugs; three warranted criminals, five gamblers and six were detained on prosecution.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Haluaghat PS Sumon Chandra Roy confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested were produced before the court.



RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM: Police, in separate drives, arrested a total of 42 people including 34 juveniles on different charges in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, the law enforcers conducted separate drives in different areas in the upazila at night, and arrested them on various charges.

Rajarhat PS OC Abdullah Hel Jaman confirmed the matter.

FENI: Two fugitive convicts were arrested in separate drives in the district recently.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man, who was sentenced to life-term of imprisonment for killing his cousin brother in Sonagazi Upazila of the district about 19 years back, from Siddhirganj of Narayanganj on Tuesday.

The arrested man is Md Sirajul Islam, son of late Ahsan Ullah, a resident of Char Sahabhikari Village under Sonagazi Upazila in the district.

Members of RAB-7 arrested him from Siddhirganj area of Narayanganj District at dawn on Tuesday, said RAB-7 Feni Company Commander Md Sadiqul Islam in a press release.

According to the press release, Sirajul had a longstanding feud with his cousin brother Md Shahidulla of the area over land. Following this, Sirajul along with his people attacked on Shahidulla on May 28, 2004. Later on, Shahidulla succumbed to his injuries at a hospital the following day.

The deceased's younger brother lodged a murder case with Sonagazi PS in this regard.

The accused Sirajul went into hiding soon after the filing of the case.

Meanwhile, a court in the district sentenced Sirajul to life-term of jail in 2012. He was also fined Tk 50,000.

However, the arrested was handed over to Sonagazi Model PS, the RAB official added.

On the other hand, members of RAB arrested another fugitive convict, who was sentenced to life-term imprisonment in a drug case, from the district recently.

The arrested man is Abdur Rahim, 47, a resident of Charshullukia Village of Sadar Upazila in Noakhali District.

RAB-11 Company Commander Lt Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the matter.

According to RAB sources, Abdur Rahim is a bus driver. He used to supply drugs in different parts of the country. Members of the elite force arrested three people from Saidabad Bus Terminal area when they brought phensedyl syrups from Cumilla and Feni in 2009.

All the accused later went into hiding after securing bail from the court.

A team of RAB, later, arrested the accused from Feni's Mohipul Bus Stand area.

A court sentenced Abdur Rahim to life-term of imprisonment in a case filed with Jatrabari PS.

CHATTOGRAM: Police arrested a youth from Banshkhali Upazila of the district on Sunday night for making derogatory remarks on social media about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The arrestee is Md Arif, 26, a resident of Shekherkhil Village of Banshkhali Upazila.

Banshkhali PS OC Kamal Uddin said police arrested the youth as a video went viral on social media where Arif was heard making some derogatory remarks on the Prime Minister. A case was filed against Arif with the PS in this connection.

The arrestee was produced before a court, the OC added.

NETRAKONA: Police arrested six robbers from Barhatta Upazila in the district on Monday.

The arrested persons are: Md Faruq Hossain, Ashraful Jamal Rabbi, Nazmul Hossain Imon Babu, Ful Mia, Sumon Mia and Ahmed Ali. All of them, aged between 18 and 40, are residents of Kailati Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Lutfar Rahman said on information that a group of robbers taking preparation to commit a robbery, the law enforcers conducted a drive in Brikalika Village on the Barhatta-Atpara road in the upazila at around 2:45 am, and arrested them red-handed.

A case was filed against them with Barhatta PS in this regard, the ASP added.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: DB Police arrested a total of 19 people on charge of gambling from Parbatipur Upazila in the district recently.

DB Police sources said on information, a team of the force conducted a drive in the office of Hotel Shramik Union in the upazila, and arrested them red-handed while they were gambling.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act, the arrested people were handed over to Parbatipur Model PS.



Parbatipur Model PS OC Abul Hasnat Khan confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested were produced before the court.



SIRAJGANJ: Members of RAB arrested the main accused in a sensational murder case in Shahjadpur Upazila of the distroct recently.



The arrested man is Polash Pramanik.



He was arrested from Darus Salam area in the capital.



RAB-1 Senior Assistant Director (Acting Media Officer) Md Nazmul Huq confirmed the matter.



He said Polash Pramanik borrowed huge amount of money from different people and NGOs. As he could not repay the loans in time, lenders used to go to his wife Anisa Khatun to seek money. In the meantime, the wife of the accused procured an international passport to visit Saudi Arabia and repaid some loans of her husband.



The RAB-1 official said the lenders hurled abusive languages at Polash on June 19 last as he could not repay their loans. In the afternoon of the same day, Polash had a quarrel with Anisa Khatun over the repayment of loans. Later on, Anisa's son Shanto called her mother witnessing that the door of their house was locked from inside. After being failed to find his mother, Shanto called his uncle. After breaking the lock, they entered inside and found that Anisa Khatun was lying on the ground with her scarf around her neck. There were marks of injury on her forehead. Hearing the shouts of Shanto, neighbours rushed to the house.



Later on, Anisa Khatun's brother Md Asif Hossain filed a murder case with Shahjadpur PS.



Nazmul Huq said they attested Polash from Darus Salam area in Dhaka. During the drive, police have also seized a national identity card, a mobile phone, one SIM card and Tk 190 in cash from the possession of Polash.



Later on, Polash confessed to RAB that he was involved in the murder of his wife.



CHANDPUR: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), in a drive, arrested three alleged robbers with locally-made arms from Ekhlaspur Union of Motlab Upazila in the district recently.



The arrestees are: Arif Hosen, 23, Sabbir Hosen, 19 and Imon Hosen, 19.



Station Commander of BCG Chandpur Station Lt Mashhad Uddin Nahiyan said acting on a tip-off, a team of BCG conducted a drive at a house in Hashimpur Village of Ekhlaspur Union in the upazila, and seized one pipe gun, few sharp weapons and arms making equipment.



They, later, arrested three people in the connection.



The BCG came to know that three robber groups are active in Ekhlaspur, Mohanpur and Chengarchar areas area and allegedly planning to commit crimes.



The official further said, the arrestees were handed over to police for legal action.



