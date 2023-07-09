Video
Home Countryside

2 ‘commit suicide’ in Kishoreganj, Munshiganj

Published : Sunday, 9 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondents

A woman and a young man have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Munshiganj, in three days.

KISHOREGANJ: A woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a branch of a tree in Kalipur Nayahati Village under Bhairab Upazila in the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sonia Begum, 35, wife of Arman Mia, a resident of Kalpur Maddapara Village under Bhairab Upazila.

Local sources said Sonia Begum committed suicide by hanging herself from a branch of a mango tree at noon over a family feud.

Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge of Bhairab Model Police Station (PS) Mohammad Maksudul Alam confirmed the incident.
SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Akash, 20, son of Abul Hossain, a resident of Satpukur area in Jhenidah.

It was known that Akash had a love affair with a girl recently. Following this, Akash hanged himself from a branch of a tree in Damla area of the upazila in the morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.


