Sunday, 9 July, 2023, 1:27 PM
Home Countryside

‘Community clinic services unparallel contribution of Prime Minister to villagers’

Published : Sunday, 9 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Our Correspondent

NATORE, July 8:  State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) M Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, on Friday said, the community clinic service for the village people in the country is an unparallel contribution of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He came with this remark while inaugurating an auditorium building for Singra Upazila Health Complex as the chief guest.

 BNP government had stopped community clinic service at the village level during their ruling period, and people would not get health services, he added.  

He further said, Sheikh Hasina's government has started the clinic service again for the welfare of the village people.

He informed, 50 community clinics have been set up at different unions of Singra Upazila.  Men, women and children of villages are now getting treatment facilities from these clinics easily and being benefited.

He said, Singra Upazila Health Complex was neglected in the past; people would not get health service as per need; there was no X-ray machine in the hospital; today the hospital has got digital X-ray machine; three ambulances have been given to the hospital; the number of beds has been increased to 50; and now the hospital is running well.

Doctors and nurses are working properly. About 15 thousand patients are taking tele-medicine service from here.  Besides, an eye section has also been opened.

He expressed the hope that Singra Health Complex would become a model one in the country very soon. He promised to the people that Singra Hospital would be turned 100-bed one, if he is elected again.

Among others, Md Zannatul Ferdous, mayor of Singra Municipality, Al-Imran, UNO (Acting), Advocate Ohidur Rahaman, president of Upazila Awami League, and Shamima Haque Rozy, vice-chairman of the upazila were present at that time.


