

Mango, jackfruits grab banana bazaar at Gurudaspur



Banana trading is taking place from morning to evening in local haats. Growers are passing busy time in marketing their produce.



One grower from Bahadurpur Village of Singra Upazila Md Jahangir Alam said, dropping mango and jackfruit, who will eat banana now?

He said, "I have cultivated banana on about 14-bigha lands on six pond banks. If farming cost, Haat Khajna, labour cost, and trolley fare are considered, the present banana bazaar is very dull. On size basis, per kaine banana is selling at Tk 100-200. Sale is not lifting cost."



Abdur Razzak, grower of Maharajpur Village at Chapila Union in the upazila, said, "Per Kaine banana included 25-30 haalis. According to this estimate, per haali banana price is Tk 4-6. But in bazaar per haali is selling at Tk 12-16."



Leasee of Nazirpur Haat Nazrul Islam said, huge bananas are supplied to the haat from six unions of Gurudaspur, Singra and Baraigram upazilas. At present, 6-8 truck bananas are going to different parts of the country every haat day.



But this time, the demand of banana has fallen amid huge arrival of seasonal jackfruits and mangoes; after Eid-ul-Azha, the price is likely to pick up; also due to the price fall, Mahajans are coming thinly.



Except Friday and Saturday, bananas are traded at that haat for five days in a week.



Requesting anonymity, one Khajna (tax) collector said, this banana haat has not its own place; taking lease of 66-decimal space yearly, bananas are traded at the haat; there is huge Khas land beside the haat; but others are grabbing these.



"If these places are allocated to the Banana haat, it will be good for us. The government will also get more revenue. Seasonally about 200-250 tonnes of bananas are traded at the haat. But these can't be accommodated due to space crisis."



Wholesalers Md Babu Mandal from Ullapara Upazila in Sirajganj and Safiqul Sarkar from Tangail said, "We see less prices of banana in all bazaars. There is no certainty of perishable items, once loss and once gain. We 4-5 ones purchase one truck bananas and sell these in our areas. The quality of bananas of this region is better. The demand is higher a bit. We purchase per Kaine at Tk 200-250 and sell at Tk 300."



A retail banana trader at Chanchkoir Haat Moklesur Rahman said, "We purchase per Kaine banana at Tk 200-300, and sell these at Tk 10-12 per haali to shoppers at the wholesale rate."



A local shopper Md Selim Hossain said, "I purchase per haali at Tk 12-14 and sell at Tk 18-20 per haali."



Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Harunur Rashid said, this year banana has been farmed on 300 hectares of land at Gurudaspur; growers are getting all types of assistance from the agriculture department; banana species included Sagor, Amrita Sagor, Mehor Sagor and other rich species; at present, banana prices are of bit less; but as nutritious fruit, banana holds demand across the country.

"We hope growers will get fair prices soon," the official maintained.



GURUDASPUR, NATORE, July 8: Banana trading is hampered due to over-flooding of seasonal fruits mango and jackfruit in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.Banana trading is taking place from morning to evening in local haats. Growers are passing busy time in marketing their produce.One grower from Bahadurpur Village of Singra Upazila Md Jahangir Alam said, dropping mango and jackfruit, who will eat banana now?He said, "I have cultivated banana on about 14-bigha lands on six pond banks. If farming cost, Haat Khajna, labour cost, and trolley fare are considered, the present banana bazaar is very dull. On size basis, per kaine banana is selling at Tk 100-200. Sale is not lifting cost."Abdur Razzak, grower of Maharajpur Village at Chapila Union in the upazila, said, "Per Kaine banana included 25-30 haalis. According to this estimate, per haali banana price is Tk 4-6. But in bazaar per haali is selling at Tk 12-16."Leasee of Nazirpur Haat Nazrul Islam said, huge bananas are supplied to the haat from six unions of Gurudaspur, Singra and Baraigram upazilas. At present, 6-8 truck bananas are going to different parts of the country every haat day.But this time, the demand of banana has fallen amid huge arrival of seasonal jackfruits and mangoes; after Eid-ul-Azha, the price is likely to pick up; also due to the price fall, Mahajans are coming thinly.Except Friday and Saturday, bananas are traded at that haat for five days in a week.Requesting anonymity, one Khajna (tax) collector said, this banana haat has not its own place; taking lease of 66-decimal space yearly, bananas are traded at the haat; there is huge Khas land beside the haat; but others are grabbing these."If these places are allocated to the Banana haat, it will be good for us. The government will also get more revenue. Seasonally about 200-250 tonnes of bananas are traded at the haat. But these can't be accommodated due to space crisis."Wholesalers Md Babu Mandal from Ullapara Upazila in Sirajganj and Safiqul Sarkar from Tangail said, "We see less prices of banana in all bazaars. There is no certainty of perishable items, once loss and once gain. We 4-5 ones purchase one truck bananas and sell these in our areas. The quality of bananas of this region is better. The demand is higher a bit. We purchase per Kaine at Tk 200-250 and sell at Tk 300."A retail banana trader at Chanchkoir Haat Moklesur Rahman said, "We purchase per Kaine banana at Tk 200-300, and sell these at Tk 10-12 per haali to shoppers at the wholesale rate."A local shopper Md Selim Hossain said, "I purchase per haali at Tk 12-14 and sell at Tk 18-20 per haali."Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Harunur Rashid said, this year banana has been farmed on 300 hectares of land at Gurudaspur; growers are getting all types of assistance from the agriculture department; banana species included Sagor, Amrita Sagor, Mehor Sagor and other rich species; at present, banana prices are of bit less; but as nutritious fruit, banana holds demand across the country."We hope growers will get fair prices soon," the official maintained.