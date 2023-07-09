Four people murdered in four districts





KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A young man, who was hacked in a broad daylight by miscreants in Kulaura Upazila of the district over previous enmity, died at a hospital on Friday night after five days of the incident.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Zilan, 22, son of Abdul Hamid of Ghatia Village under Joychandi Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family and local sources said on July 3, Zilan went to the bus stand of the town to see his younger brother off.

A group of 6 to 7 miscreants attacked on Zilan around 6 pm while he was returning home. He took shelter at a shop to avoid the attack, but the miscreants entered and hacked him with sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured.

Later on, as his condition deteriorated further, Zilan was shifted to a hospital in Sylhet, where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday night.

Father of the deceased Abdul Hamid said he was busy with the treatment of his son. He said he will file a murder case against the accused.

Meanwhile, Inspector (Investigation) of Kulaura Police Station (PS) Ratan Chandra Debnath said they did not get any complaint yet. They will take action after getting complaint from the family of the deceased.

NARAYANGANJ: A young man was allegedly stabbed to death by his opponents in Bandar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Rajib, 20, son of Tara Mia, a resident of Kaitakhali area under Bandar PS.

It was known that the deceased had a previous dispute with Ratul, son of Kalam Mia of the same area, over an auto-rickshaw stealing. On Thursday night, an arbitration was held in Nabiganj area. During the arbitration, some people including Ratul stabbed Rajib, and ran away.

Later on, locals rescued injured Rajib and took to Bandar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bandar PS Abu Bakar Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

SANTHIA, PABNA: A woman was beaten to death allegedly by her husband in Santhia Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Rawshan Ara Khatun, 26, daughter of Rawshan Pramanik, a resident of Chayra Village in Shahjadpur Upazila in Sirajganj District.

Meanwhile, police have arrested the husband of the deceased Sumon Hosen, son of Abdur Rashid of the Par-koramja Village of Santhia Upazila, for interrogation.

According to deceased's family, Rawshan Ara and Sumon got married about eight years back. They have 4-year-old daughter and one-and-a-half-year-old son.

They said Sumon used to torture Rawshan Ara over different family issues.

However, Sumon beat her over a trifling matter early Thursday, leaving her unconscious. He, later, informed her family members at around 4am on Thursday to come his house.

Santhia PS OC Rafiqul Islam said they found some injury marks on the deceased body.

They suspected that she might have been killed during the family dispute. Police detained Sumon for interrogation in this connection. Filing of a case is under process in this regard, the OC said, adding that the body was sent to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: an elderly man, who was injured by miscreants in Ukhiya Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Shreemat Dharmajyoti, 70. He was the principal of Marichya Shrabasti Buddhist Bihar in Haldiapalang Union in the upazila.



It was known that a group of miscreants attacked on Shreemat Dharmajyoti at the Buddhist Bihar early Monday and left him critically injured.



He was rescued and taken to the CMCH, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 3 am while undergoing treatment.



Ukhiya PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



