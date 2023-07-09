Eight killed, 10 injured in separate road mishaps





BHOLA: Two men were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Borhanuddin and Lalmohan upazilas of the district in three days.

A man was killed and another injured in a road accident on the Bhola-Char Fasson road in Borhanuddin Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The accident took place in Baidder Pool area of the upazila at around 11 am.

The deceased was identified as Manik Chandra Shill, 43, son of Sadananda Shill, a resident of Miarhat area under Charbhuta Union in Lalmohan Upazila of the district.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Borhanuddin Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead and referred the injured to Bhola Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Borhanuddin Police Station (PS) Md Monir Mia confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

On the other hand, a young man was killed in a road accident in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The accident took place in Munshirhaat area under Dularhat PS in the upazila at around 1 pm.

The deceased was identified as Md Rubel Hossain, 26, son of late Shahjahan, a resident of Fulbagicha area under Ward No. 6 in Lalmohan Union of the upazila.

According to the deceased's family members, Rubel went to his sister's hosue at Char Fasson Upazila to attend a wedding programme. He was returning home from the programme riding on his motorcycle. On the way, he lost control over the motorbike and fell on the road in Munshirhaat area under Dularhat PS in the upazila, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request, said Dularhat Police Station officials.

GOBINDAGANJ, GAIBANDHA: A young man was killed after being ran over by a bus in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Belal Hossain, 20, son of Bhola Mia, a resident of Mirzapur Village under Palshbari Upazila in the district.

Police and local sources said a pickup van with passengers was going towards Rangpur in the morning. On the way, a passenger bus hit the pickup van from behind in Komarpur area. Belal, a passenger of the pickup van, fell on the highway. Just at that time, the bus ran over him. He died on the spot.

Gobindaganj Highway PS OC Aminul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

JASHORE: A local leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) was killed in a road accident on the Bankra-Jhikargacha road in Jhikargachha Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shakil Khan Saju, 26. He was the president of Shankarpur Union Unit of JCD in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Jhikargachha PS OC Suman Bhakta said Saju left his home on a motorcycle on Thursday night. When he reached the JB Bhata area on the Bankra-Jhikargacha road, he lost control of the bike and hit a roadside tree. He was critically injured at that time.

He was rescued by locals and taken to a local clinic. Later on, he was shifted to Jashore General Hospital, where the doctor referred him to Dhaka Neuroscience Hospital for better treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital at around 7 am on Friday.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the OC added.

BOGURA: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident on the Bogura-Rangpur highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The accident took place in Matidali Bazaar area under the upazila at around 9 pm.

The deceased was identified as Al Imran, 35, son of Yasin Ali, a resident of Baria Village under Jianagar Union of Dupchanchia Upazila in the district.

Quoting locals, Fulbari Police Outpost Inspector Jalal Uddin Janan said the accident occurred when he was returning the house at night riding on his motorcycle from Bogura. On the way, a truck ran over him when he fell down on the road after being lost control over the motorbike, which left him dead on the spot and another injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured was rescued and taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, he said.

Later on, police seized the truck, however, its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene, the police official added.

BARISHAL: A minor girl, who was injured a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon, succumbed to her injuries at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nabia, 8, daughter of farmer Nurul Islam, a resident of Bakerganj Upazila in the district. She was a second grader at a government primary school in Bakerganj Upazila.

Quoting locals, Bandar PS OC Abdur Rahman Mukul said a speedy motorcycle hit the child in Tumchar area under Sadar Upazila of the district at around 12 pm on Wednesday noon while she was coming out from a mahindra (local vehicle) to go to her maternal grandparents' house, which left her critically injured.

The family members rescued the injured girl and took her to the SBMCH.

Later on, she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment there.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.



However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



RANGAMATI: Four tourists were seriously injured in a road accident in Baghaichhari Upazila of the district on Thursday.



Of the injured persons, the conditions of Md Shahriar Iqbal, 42, son of AKM Shahidullah of Mirpur in Dhaka, and Md Taisir Ahmed, son of late Abdul Mannan, hails from Pathanpara Road area in Feni were stated as critical.



Sajek PS OC Nurul Alam said a microbus loaded with tourists was going to Sajek on Thursday. On the way, the microbus fell in a roadside ditch at around 2 pm after losing its control over the steering, which left four people injured.



The injured were rescued and taken to Baghaichhari Upazila Health Complex, the OC added.



GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Two people were killed and at least four others injured after being hit by a bus on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj highway in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The accident took place in Ramgopalpur area of the upazila at around 7 pm.



The deceased were identified as Abdul Baten, 80, hailed from Ishwarganj Upazila, and Ashrafunnahar, 60, from Haluaghat Upazila under the district.



The injured persons are Roksana Begum, 35, Farzana, 16, and Samia, 8. All of them are residents of Ishwarganj Upazila.



According to police and local sources, a Mymensingh-bound bus of 'Shymal Chaya' from Bhairab rammed into a Nandail-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction, leaving Baten killed on the spot and five others critically injured.



On information, firefighters rescued the injured and sent them to Ishwarganj Upazila Health Complex, where Ashrafunnahar succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

Later on, police recovered the bodies.



However, the law enforcers have seized the killer bus and arrested its driver Abul Kashem, 47.



Gouripur PS OC Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



Process of filing of a case with the PS in this regard is underway, the OC added.



