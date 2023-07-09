Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 July, 2023, 1:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Heavy rain pushes mango prices down in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 9 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Our Correspondent

Heavy rain pushes mango prices down in Rajshahi

Heavy rain pushes mango prices down in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, July 8: Mango customers have decreased in the district due to non-stop raining for several days.

Both retail and wholesale traders are counting losses. The mango price fall has started after Eid-ul-Azha.

A visit found thin presence of customers at Baneshwar Bazar in Puthia Upazila, largest in Rajshahi.

 Retail traders were seen sitting with mangoes on footpaths at Dhaka Bus Stand in Shiroil area.

Trader Md Tuhin said, "I have opened my shop after Eid Day. But the raining is not stopping. As customers are not coming, I have to cut down prices in a compelling situation."

Echoing him another Sarwar Hossain said, it is the ending of the mango season; usually at that time mango prices go up; but it has been different this year due to the raining. If it is not sold at cheaper prices, mangoes will get rotted, he added.

On Tuesday morning, a grower of Chamta Village of Puthia at Baneshwar Bazar Korban AIi said, he sold per maund Laxonbhog or Loka at Tk 1,500 before Eid, and now the price has fallen to Tk 1,200.

Trader Mizanur Rahman at the Bazar said, from growers, wholesalers are purchasing per maund Fazli at Tk 1,300, Lokna at Tk 1,200-1,300, and Amrupali at Tk 1,600-2,200. These mangoes were selling at higher prices before Eid, he added.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension-Rajshahi Md Mozdar Hossain said, this raining is good for agriculture; farmers can prepare their Aman fields; mango bazaars have been affected by a bit.

All ripe mangoes need to be marketed to avoid rotting, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bogura SP succeeds in growing fruits, vegetables
Three men electrocuted in Naogaon, Nilphamari
Three private hospitals fined in Noakhali
Lumpy skin disease turns alarming at Chilmari
124 detained on different charges in nine districts
2 ‘commit suicide’ in Kishoreganj, Munshiganj
‘Community clinic services unparallel contribution of Prime Minister to villagers’
Mango, jackfruits grab banana bazaar at Gurudaspur


Latest News
Body of AL leader recovered from Kishoreganj pond
Glimpses of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in remote Panchagarh areas
48 scholars receive PM's Fellowship 2023-24
Child's body recovered from Jatrabari pond
Cop stabbed, robber dies in mob beating on Dhaka-Aricha highway
BCL-Jubo League clash leaves 15 injured in Barishal
Three went missing in Teesta boat capsize
Probe against BFF officials to continue: Appellate Division
Toll rises to 14 in Brazil building collapse
England beat Spain to win dramatic Under-21 Euro final
Most Read News
Gaibandha bus-truck collision leaves 3 dead
Marrying student after rape, teacher gets bail on giving land
Peacekeepers’ pullout from Mali as per UN decision
Personal data of millions of Bangladeshi citizens leaked: Report
Five killed as bus collides with three-wheeler in Sylhet
8 killed after apartment building crumbles in Brazil
BNP's Rafiqul Islam Miah admitted to Ibn Sina
Airport-Farmgate elevated expressway to be opened in Sept
EU Election Exploratory Mission to begin its two-week activities Sunday
Postgraduate doctors go on indefinite strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft