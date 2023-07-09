

Heavy rain pushes mango prices down in Rajshahi



Both retail and wholesale traders are counting losses. The mango price fall has started after Eid-ul-Azha.



A visit found thin presence of customers at Baneshwar Bazar in Puthia Upazila, largest in Rajshahi.

Retail traders were seen sitting with mangoes on footpaths at Dhaka Bus Stand in Shiroil area.



Trader Md Tuhin said, "I have opened my shop after Eid Day. But the raining is not stopping. As customers are not coming, I have to cut down prices in a compelling situation."



Echoing him another Sarwar Hossain said, it is the ending of the mango season; usually at that time mango prices go up; but it has been different this year due to the raining. If it is not sold at cheaper prices, mangoes will get rotted, he added.



On Tuesday morning, a grower of Chamta Village of Puthia at Baneshwar Bazar Korban AIi said, he sold per maund Laxonbhog or Loka at Tk 1,500 before Eid, and now the price has fallen to Tk 1,200.



Trader Mizanur Rahman at the Bazar said, from growers, wholesalers are purchasing per maund Fazli at Tk 1,300, Lokna at Tk 1,200-1,300, and Amrupali at Tk 1,600-2,200. These mangoes were selling at higher prices before Eid, he added.



Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension-Rajshahi Md Mozdar Hossain said, this raining is good for agriculture; farmers can prepare their Aman fields; mango bazaars have been affected by a bit.



All ripe mangoes need to be marketed to avoid rotting, he added.



