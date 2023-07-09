Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 July, 2023, 1:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US: NATO summit won't make final decision on Ukraine membership

Published : Sunday, 9 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

WASHINGTON, July 8: Ukraine's proposed entrance into NATO will be discussed but not decided at the alliance's summit next week in Vilnius, the White House said Friday.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the summit will underscore NATO's readiness to consider Ukraine's membership, which he called a "milestone" in itself.

"The NATO Summit will dive into the question of NATO's relationship with Ukraine, both the question of its pathway towards future membership and the question of an ongoing partnership that has existed for several years," Sullivan said.

But "Ukraine will not be joining NATO coming out of this summit," he said.

Kyiv "still has further steps that it needs to take before membership," Sullivan added.

"Ukraine will have the opportunity to discuss the reforms that are still necessary for Ukraine to come up to NATO standards."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to attend the two-day gathering in Lithuania to make the case that his country should join when Russia's war ends.

Sullivan also said that the White House expects Sweden's NATO membership to win final approval in the near future.
Sullivan said it was "possible" that Turkey and Hungary will drop their opposition at next week's summit.

If not, "we believe it will happen in the not-too-distant future."

Sullivan said there was "fundamentally goodwill" toward Sweden's bid within the alliance.

"A strong NATO makes the United States and the entire world more safe and more secure," he said.

Sweden and Finland dropped decades of military non-alignment and applied to join NATO last year in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Finland formally joined the bloc in April, but, empowered by the rule that requires unanimous support for a new member, Sweden's entrance was blocked by Turkey and Hungary.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is holding up Sweden's entry because of a longstanding dispute about Stockholm's permitting alleged Kurdish militants to live in the Nordic country.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Erdogan to host Putin, hopes for Black Sea grain deal extension
US: NATO summit won't make final decision on Ukraine membership
Ukrainians see no end in sight after 500 days of war
US destroys its last chemical weapons
US to send cluster bombs to Ukraine, drawing criticism
Imran expresses support for bailout deal in IMF meeting
Israeli forces kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank raid
India court refuses stay on Rahul Gandhi defamation conviction


Latest News
Body of AL leader recovered from Kishoreganj pond
Glimpses of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in remote Panchagarh areas
48 scholars receive PM's Fellowship 2023-24
Child's body recovered from Jatrabari pond
Cop stabbed, robber dies in mob beating on Dhaka-Aricha highway
BCL-Jubo League clash leaves 15 injured in Barishal
Three went missing in Teesta boat capsize
Probe against BFF officials to continue: Appellate Division
Toll rises to 14 in Brazil building collapse
England beat Spain to win dramatic Under-21 Euro final
Most Read News
Gaibandha bus-truck collision leaves 3 dead
Marrying student after rape, teacher gets bail on giving land
Peacekeepers’ pullout from Mali as per UN decision
Personal data of millions of Bangladeshi citizens leaked: Report
Five killed as bus collides with three-wheeler in Sylhet
8 killed after apartment building crumbles in Brazil
BNP's Rafiqul Islam Miah admitted to Ibn Sina
Airport-Farmgate elevated expressway to be opened in Sept
EU Election Exploratory Mission to begin its two-week activities Sunday
Postgraduate doctors go on indefinite strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft