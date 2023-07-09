

Bangladesh's freak bowling helps Afghanistan to set big total



Liton Das, the stand-in Bangladesh skipper opted to field after winning the toss with couple of changes in the playing eleven.



Bangladesh regular skipper Tamim Iqbal, who announced retirement from international cricket after the first match of the series, changed his decision on the following day, but he went to leave for one and a half months.

Standby opener Naim Sheikh therefore, was sure to come in while right arm speedster Ebadot Hossain replaced alike Taskin Ahmed.



Bangladesh bowlers especially the pacers were very indiscipline from the very early and Afghanistan openers were smart enough to grip the chances and started slaughter work from the early overs as they piled up 67 runs from the initial powerplay overs and the openers remained undivided to accrue 256 runs together, which is the highest ever any wicket's partnership for Afghanistan.



Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz played his career best 145-run knock. The stalwart took 125 balls and played 13 boundary shots alongside eight missives. It was Gurbaz's fourth ODI ton.



His opening mate Ibrahim Zadran also completed his 4th ODI century, who was dismissed on 100 from 119 balls with nine boundaries and an over boundary.



Afghanistan had been scoring more than seven runs per over even before starting the slog overs and at one point they were seemed to go closer to 400-run total.



But all credit goes to Bangladesh bowlers, especially spinner duo Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Miraz that they seized the steering of the game started picking one after another wicket. 2, 2, 10, 25, 6, 2, 5 and 1 were the individuals scores of next afghan batters.



Bangladesh however, conceded 33 extra runs including 16 wide balls, which reflects the recklessness of Bangladesh pacers.



Shakib, Miraz, Hasan Mahmud and Mustafizur all shared two wickets apiece and Ebadot took the rest as Afghanistan were able to post 331 runs on the board losing nine wickets.



Chasing a mammoth target, Bangladesh had been in serious trouble losing three wickets to manage 25 runs from 8.1 overs. Liton was the first man to go scoring 13 off 15, Najmul Hossain Shanto departed just after opening the account while Naim Sheikh got out on nine off 21.



Shakib and Towhid Hridoy were looking good till Rashid Khan's arrival with the ball. Rashid picked up the wicket of Hridoy in his very second ball as Hridoy departed scoring 16 off 34.



Shakib followed Hridoy collecting 25 runs, whereas Afif Hossain had gone with a golden duck as the hosts had been in quandary with 72 for six. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Miraz started to pull the Tigers from disaster since then.



