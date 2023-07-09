Video
Sunday, 9 July, 2023, 1:26 PM
India Womens Tour of Bangladesh 2023

Published : Sunday, 9 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

Tigresses keen to give India tough fight

India Women's Tour of Bangladesh 2023 Emboldened by the home condition, Bangladesh women's team wants to put mighty India in huge trouble when they take on the sub-continent giant in the three-match T20 International series opener at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today (Sunday). The match starts at 2 PM.

"India is a tough opponent and their cricket culture is rich but in the recent years, we have progressed much. So we'll fight with them neck-to-neck," Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty said on Saturday.

"Obviously the one and only goal is to win, no matter how strong the opponent is. In short format of the cricket, anything can happen."
This will be Bangladesh Women's team's first International match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, which is considered as the country's 'home of cricket.'

"This is our first game in this venue. We are excited. We'll try everything to make our first match here memorable one," Joty said.

India though visited Bangladesh to play global tournaments in the past, this is their first visit for a bilateral series.

India is far ahead of Bangladesh in strength, capability, experience and name and fame. However, the visitors know well that Bangladesh can give tough competition in home conditions.

"Bangladesh are a good team. They always play good quality cricket at their own conditions. We know we'll face challenge and we are prepared accordingly.

We had two-three days to prepare ourselves and worked on each section. We are looking forward to playing positive cricket.

I hope the whole team can play together and give their best," Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur said.
The Indian captain feels that Bangladesh's game has improved since before.

The star batter, who played 124 ODIs and 151 T20Is for India, suggested following the process rather than waiting for success.

"See we have come to today's position and always try to play good cricket. Every team actually tries to improve day by day. They also try to show their abilities. We did what was expected to us. We played well against good teams.

Bangladesh is also a good team. When they play good cricket they also compete. We want to have processes that contribute to our success," Harmanpreet Kaur said.     �BSS


