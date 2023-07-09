Tamim to play for Fortune Barishal in next BPL







Barishal team's chairman Mizanur Rahman informed that they have struck a one-year deal with Tamim in this regard.



Recently Shakib Al Hasan left the side to join the Rangpur Riders, which is why Barishal was desperate to include a senior player.

Tamim played for Khulna Tigers in the last season but missed most of the tournament due to his injury.

The next BPL is set to be held after the general election of Bangladesh. �BSS



