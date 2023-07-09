Video
Sunday, 9 July, 2023
Bangladesh suffer 10-run defeat in 1st youth ODI

Published : Sunday, 9 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Bangladesh Under-19 team suffered a 10-run defeat on DLS method at the hands of visiting South Africa Under-19 team in its first youth ODI game at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna.

South African youths put up 145-8 after the match was reduced to 29 overs following the rain interruption. But as per DLS, Bangladesh's target was set 163 in 29 overs.

The hosts however were able to score 152 before being all out in 28.3 overs with Raif Uzzaman Rafi making highest 37 not out.
The South African team leads the five-match series now by 1-0. The rest of the four matches are slated to be held on July 9, 11, 14 and 17.     �BSS


