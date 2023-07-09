Video
Sunday, 9 July, 2023
Published : Sunday, 9 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Sports Reporter

Old Dhaka's Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society held back Chittagong Abahani in a 2-2 match in Munshiganj in the second leg of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League football on Saturday.

In another match in Mymensingh, Bangladesh Police Football Club celebrated a 6-1 win over Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra.

At the Birshreshtha Flt Lt Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj, the Old Dhaka boys were able to open Chittagong Abahani's net in the second half but failed to keep the lead and digested two within a few minutes. Though they were able to equalise the margin in the end, there was no time to return for them.  

Foreign scorer Thankgod opened the net for Rahmatganj. Ctg Abahani striker Ekbal Hossain levelled the margin in the 63rd minute and his buddy David took the lead in the next minute. Local striker Ashraful equalised the score for Rahmatganj in the 85th minute.

Bangladesh Police Football Club faced off Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra on the day at the Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh.

The Police boys opened the net in the second minute following a goal from Edward. Joyonto doubled the lead in the 21st minute, Johan scored one in the 64th minute, Abdullah in the 70th and Edward netted another one in the 89th minute of the match.

Finally, Shahed scored the team's sixth goal in the injury time of the second half. Emmanuel of the Muktijoddha SKC was able to reduce the margin scoring one goal in the 62nd minute.

The round-20 of the league is closed with the two matches on Saturday. The next round of matches is scheduled for the next week.

The next matches of the league will be played on 14 July, Friday. On the day, Bashundhara Kings will face Dhaka Abahani in Dhaka while Azampur Football Club Uttara will meet Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in Mymensingh and Fortis Football Club will take on Mohammedan Sporting Club in Rajshahi, all at the same 4:00 pm.



