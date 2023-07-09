Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 July, 2023, 1:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India's two women cricketers to serve as selectors in USA

Published : Sunday, 9 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
BIPIN DANI

India's two former women's team members-Rajeshwari Dholakia Antani and Jyotsna Patel-have been appointed as selectors in the USA.

Rajeshwari has played four Tests and 13 ODIs', whereas Jyotsna Patel is a former Test cricketer who represented India in two Test matches. She was born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Houston, where Rajeshwari is living for 28 years after marriage, she said, "It's a great honor to be appointed Selector US Women's Cricket Team.

It is a challenge to help select the Best of Talent available in the USA. Women's Cricket here is showing a lot of promise as girls all over the World are taking keen interest now".

She, however, follows Indian cricket too. "I follow Indian Women's Cricket very keenly. It has surely progressed leaps and bounds in present times under the BCCI. We are all very proud of our 'torch bearers'.

"It was such a great honor and privilege to represent India in Women's Cricket's glorious and Historical Inceptive years from 1973 to 1983. We played Amateur Cricket popularizing women's cricket in all the nooks and corners of the country.

From 1975 onwards we played Test Series against Australia, West Indies, NZ, England in India. We played NZ in NZ and a Test at Perth, Australia. We played two World Cups as well".


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh's freak bowling helps Afghanistan to set big total
Tigresses keen to give India tough fight
Tamim to play for Fortune Barishal in next BPL
Bangladesh suffer 10-run defeat in 1st youth ODI
Moeen says England still have Ashes hope while they have Stokes
Bangladesh Premier League
Old Dhaka team holds port city boys 2-2
India's two women cricketers to serve as selectors in USA


Latest News
Body of AL leader recovered from Kishoreganj pond
Glimpses of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in remote Panchagarh areas
48 scholars receive PM's Fellowship 2023-24
Child's body recovered from Jatrabari pond
Cop stabbed, robber dies in mob beating on Dhaka-Aricha highway
BCL-Jubo League clash leaves 15 injured in Barishal
Three went missing in Teesta boat capsize
Probe against BFF officials to continue: Appellate Division
Toll rises to 14 in Brazil building collapse
England beat Spain to win dramatic Under-21 Euro final
Most Read News
Gaibandha bus-truck collision leaves 3 dead
Marrying student after rape, teacher gets bail on giving land
Peacekeepers’ pullout from Mali as per UN decision
Personal data of millions of Bangladeshi citizens leaked: Report
Five killed as bus collides with three-wheeler in Sylhet
8 killed after apartment building crumbles in Brazil
BNP's Rafiqul Islam Miah admitted to Ibn Sina
Airport-Farmgate elevated expressway to be opened in Sept
EU Election Exploratory Mission to begin its two-week activities Sunday
Postgraduate doctors go on indefinite strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft