

‘Industry-academia linkage important to reduce skill mismatch’



Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar, President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) said while he was chairing a seminar on "Industry-Academia Linkage: Employability of Graduates in the Changing Global Context" organized by DCCI on Saturday.



Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni, MP was present as chief guest while Executive Chairman (Secretary), National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) Nasreen Afroz was present as guest of honour.

Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar said Industry-Academia linkage is instrumental in creating a skilled and industry-oriented workforce. It ensures a workforce - ready with a specialized skills set for relevant industries but the linkage has still not been fully developed due to our conventional educational system.



The absence of an academia-industry harmony results in an increasing skills gap in workforce, he said adding it is very important to focus on industry-academia linkage in order to take full advantage of demographic dividend.



He urged for conducting joint research and development activities, developing education infrastructure, creating a national employment database, arranging need-based curriculum design and skills trainings as well as strengthening technical and vocational education system (TVET).



Every year USD 8-10 billion has been remitted from Bangladesh as salary paid to foreign workers, he pointed out. Therefore we must create skilled manpower in the country so that we can save this valuable outward remittance.



Dr. Dipu Moni, MP, stressed for commercialization of research and development initiatives saying a transformation in our national curriculum is already visible. She reiterated for bringing in soft skills, re-skilling and up-skilling of work force and team-work development.



Technology adaptation, changing mindset, demand mapping and expediting technical education is important. At present enrollment rate in the technical education 17pc she said adding diversification of education is more important.



She said it will not be the right decision to attract our students only to medical or engineering education.



She said our students should have a mentality to come into nursing, modern farming, freelancing and other jobs since these sectors have also created huge demand at present and called for change in our mindset. because no occupation is superior to the others, she said.



Nasreen Afroz, of NSDA said 14 skills development councils have already been set up and expressed the hope that the relation between industry and academia will be more expedited and requested industry leaders to arrange such workshops.



Prof Sayema Haque Bidisha of Dhaka University calls for strong Industry-Academia linkage. IBA Professor Mohammad Abdul Momen emphasized developing need-based curriculum, development of IT infrastructure, skills training and adopting industry-specific programmes.



Managing Director of Apex Footwear Limited Syed Nasim Manzur demanded private sector representation in the development process of curriculum to ensure quality education.



