BD elected FAO council member for 2nd consecutive term

Bangladesh has been unanimously elected a member of the Council of UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for the second consecutive term from the Asia Region for three years from 01 July 2024 to 30 June 2027.The election took place at the 43rd Session of the FAO Conference held in Rome on Thursday where 194 member states participated, according to a message received here on Friday. Being a member at the FAO Council, Bangladesh with other council members will lead the organisation at both policy and executive levels in deciding and advising various decisions.It will include implementation of programme and budget, monitoring of activities under the new results-based framework, monitoring of the implementation of governance decisions, and oversight of the administration of the organisation for three years. Bangladesh embassy in Rome remained pro-actively engaged to obtain support in favour of Bangladesh.The ongoing 43rd Session of the FAO Conference is being held on a hybrid modality at FAO Headquarters, Rome. The eight-member Bangladesh delegation is led by Agricultural Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque.The delegation also includes Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akter and Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy and Permanent Representative to FAO Md Shameem Ahsan.The Permanent Representative and the Economic Counsellor from the embassy of Bangladesh also attended the conference.The FAO is a specialised agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger. Bangladesh was also earlier elected as a member of FAO Council in its 42nd Session of the Conference for the term 01 July 2022 to 30 June 2024.