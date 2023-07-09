JICA to give persistent support for BD economic development







He said during his recent visit in which besides his different working session he also called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday, July 6 last, according to a press release issued by JICA.



"JICA is always committed to supporting Bangladesh to achieve its sustainable economic development," Dr. Yamada told the Prime Minister, who praised JICA's continued engagement in Bangladesh's infrastructure development.

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Kiminori Iwama, Chief Representative of JICA Bangladesh Office Tomohide Ichiguchi, Bangladesh Economic Relations Division Secretary Sharifa Khan and PM's Principal Secretary Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present during the meeting.



Dr. Yamada also met Finance Minister, Planning Minister, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, and government officials during his stay.



During his stay, the JICA ESVP visited various sites of projects supported by JICA including the Bangladesh Special Economic Zone (BSEZ), the Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power Project, the Matarbari Port, Terminal 3 at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Rohingya refugee camps, and Dhaka Metro (MRT) Line 6, where JICA and the Government of Japan have made significant contributions for the development of Bangladesh.



Dr. Yamada was particularly impressed by the notable progress of the development works supported by JICA. Highlighting the 50th anniversary of Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) to Bangladesh, he exchanged thoughts with the ministers and government officials on further strengthening JICA's cooperation in Bangladesh's development centering on industrial development and diversification, urban development, and inclusive development.



On July 3, Dr. Yamada attend the memorial ceremony to commemorate the seven Japanese nationals who lost their precious lives in the Holey Artisan attack on July 1, 2016.



He also stated that the MRT Development Project which the seven Japanese nationals have contributed to shines as one of the prime symbols of the enduring friendly relationship between both countries and we will continue to work with Bangladesh while keeping in mind their legacy and our commitment to safety.



Earlier, Dr. Yamada went to the BSEA located in Araihazar of Narayanganj District, where development work is underway to attract foreign investors, particularly Japanese private companies.



JICA has been funding infrastructure facilities at BSEZ, which includes access road, land development, and utility connection, supporting establishment of one stop service for approvals, and made equity investment. Once completed, BSEZ is expected to attract investments worth over USD 1 billion.



Dr. Yamada also visited project sites in the area of the Moheshkhali-Matarbari Integrated Infrastructure Development Initiative (MIDI).



The MIDI concept entails some 20 thousand acres of planned development to form an integrated economic hub for trade, investments, and energy.



The concept is backed by the country's maiden deep-sea port supported by JICA and is expected to be a game changer for Bangladesh's economy.



Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Executive Senior Vice President (ESVP) Dr. Junichi Yamada said the Japanese agency will keep on giving persistent support to Bangladesh for its economic development.He said during his recent visit in which besides his different working session he also called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday, July 6 last, according to a press release issued by JICA."JICA is always committed to supporting Bangladesh to achieve its sustainable economic development," Dr. Yamada told the Prime Minister, who praised JICA's continued engagement in Bangladesh's infrastructure development.Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Kiminori Iwama, Chief Representative of JICA Bangladesh Office Tomohide Ichiguchi, Bangladesh Economic Relations Division Secretary Sharifa Khan and PM's Principal Secretary Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present during the meeting.Dr. Yamada also met Finance Minister, Planning Minister, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, and government officials during his stay.During his stay, the JICA ESVP visited various sites of projects supported by JICA including the Bangladesh Special Economic Zone (BSEZ), the Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power Project, the Matarbari Port, Terminal 3 at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Rohingya refugee camps, and Dhaka Metro (MRT) Line 6, where JICA and the Government of Japan have made significant contributions for the development of Bangladesh.Dr. Yamada was particularly impressed by the notable progress of the development works supported by JICA. Highlighting the 50th anniversary of Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) to Bangladesh, he exchanged thoughts with the ministers and government officials on further strengthening JICA's cooperation in Bangladesh's development centering on industrial development and diversification, urban development, and inclusive development.On July 3, Dr. Yamada attend the memorial ceremony to commemorate the seven Japanese nationals who lost their precious lives in the Holey Artisan attack on July 1, 2016.He also stated that the MRT Development Project which the seven Japanese nationals have contributed to shines as one of the prime symbols of the enduring friendly relationship between both countries and we will continue to work with Bangladesh while keeping in mind their legacy and our commitment to safety.Earlier, Dr. Yamada went to the BSEA located in Araihazar of Narayanganj District, where development work is underway to attract foreign investors, particularly Japanese private companies.JICA has been funding infrastructure facilities at BSEZ, which includes access road, land development, and utility connection, supporting establishment of one stop service for approvals, and made equity investment. Once completed, BSEZ is expected to attract investments worth over USD 1 billion.Dr. Yamada also visited project sites in the area of the Moheshkhali-Matarbari Integrated Infrastructure Development Initiative (MIDI).The MIDI concept entails some 20 thousand acres of planned development to form an integrated economic hub for trade, investments, and energy.The concept is backed by the country's maiden deep-sea port supported by JICA and is expected to be a game changer for Bangladesh's economy.