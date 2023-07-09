Video
Sunday, 9 July, 2023
WorldFish holds skill dev training for volunteers at Teknaf

Published : Sunday, 9 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

USAID funded ECOFISH II project of WorldFish conducted skill development training for the novel Citizen Scientists (trained on-board volunteers) and Landing Center Facilitators (LCFs) at a Resort in Teknaf recently, says a press release.

In the training, 11 Citizen Scientists (CSs) and 2 Landing Centre Facilitators (LCFs) from Teknaf and St. Martin's Island participated in the day-long training focusing on digital fish catch monitoring, biodiversity conservation, and gender sensitization.

Dr. Jalilur Rahman, Scientist, ECOFISH II Project, WorldFish and Teknaf team provided hands-on training to the participants and Md. Delwar Hossain, Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer (SUFO), Teknaf also provides important direction to the CSs and LCFs.

The Citizen Scientists(CSs) are recently recognized general people who are motivated, trained and equipped with modern technology and engaged in scientific activities under supervision of professional Scientists.

In this case, CSs are the boat-skippers who are trained and equipped with Smart Phone with Bangla Apps for real-time digital on-board catch monitoring.
 
They are providing species-wise catch data directly to the project database. The professional Scientists then analyzing the data to evaluate the trend of the fisheries to suggest the appropriate measures for the sustainable management of the fishery.

The effort would be a very effective new wayin full-fillingthe reliable data-gaps for fisheries management decision making.

In addition to the catch monitoring activity, CSs are contributing in conserving aquatic megafauna (very large animal like dolphin, sharks and turtle) and reducing Ghost fishing, which is a silent killer of biodiversity that happens through discarded nets in the coast and open waters.

Landing Center Facilitators (LCFs) are local young people having formal education and appropriate knowledge on Smart Phone use and are well-known with the local fish landing centers.

They support in collecting fish landing and market price data in important fish landing centers using mobile apps, which is very useful in monitoring fish landing trend and economic valuations of commercial fish species.

Since June 2014, WorldFish has been implementing the Enhanced Coastal Fisheries in Bangladesh (ECOFISH) initiative with USAID support and in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries (DoF) of the Government of Bangladesh.



