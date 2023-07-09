Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 July, 2023, 1:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

JICA happy over Matarbari power plant's progress

Published : Sunday, 9 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Business Correspondent

JICA happy over Matarbari power plant's progress

JICA happy over Matarbari power plant's progress

Executive Senior Vice-President of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Yamada Junichi has expressed satisfaction over the progress of ongoing projects including Matarbari Power Plant.

He paid a courtesy call on State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at his ministry office on Thursday. During the meeting, they discussed various issues related to mutual interest, said a press release.

"There are opportunities to work together on advanced technology, gas-meters and the capacity building of Bangladesh Power Management Institute," said Nasrul Hamid.

He thanked JICA for cooperating Bangladesh's energy sector projects as a tested friend. In the global context renewable energy is gaining importance, he added.

Now, Bangladesh is implementing three major projects funded by JICA -- a pre-paid meter project at a cost of Tk. 900 crore, the Power and Energy Integrated Master Plan and a Digitisation Project.

JICA will continue to provide its support for infrastructural projects in Bangladesh, said JICA's visiting executive senior vice-president.

"Bangladesh seeks more support from Japan on energy transition, capacity building in the energy sector, modernisation of the natural gas system, expansion of natural gas pipeline and underground substation projects," said Nasrul Hamid.

JICA country chief Tomohide Ichiguchi, Power Division additional secretary Md Nurul Alam and Energy and Mineral Resources Division additional secretary Shahina Khatun, among others, also attended the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Industry-academia linkage important to reduce skill mismatch’
World food prices fall again in June: FAO
S’pore delegation discuss trade matters with BGMEA
EU eyes withdrawal from fossil-friendly energy treaty
BD elected FAO council member for 2nd consecutive term
Two BD banks to offer trade transactions in rupees
JICA to give persistent support for BD economic development
AIIB says internal review found no evidence of China influence


Latest News
Body of AL leader recovered from Kishoreganj pond
Glimpses of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in remote Panchagarh areas
48 scholars receive PM's Fellowship 2023-24
Child's body recovered from Jatrabari pond
Cop stabbed, robber dies in mob beating on Dhaka-Aricha highway
BCL-Jubo League clash leaves 15 injured in Barishal
Three went missing in Teesta boat capsize
Probe against BFF officials to continue: Appellate Division
Toll rises to 14 in Brazil building collapse
England beat Spain to win dramatic Under-21 Euro final
Most Read News
Gaibandha bus-truck collision leaves 3 dead
Marrying student after rape, teacher gets bail on giving land
Peacekeepers’ pullout from Mali as per UN decision
Personal data of millions of Bangladeshi citizens leaked: Report
Five killed as bus collides with three-wheeler in Sylhet
8 killed after apartment building crumbles in Brazil
BNP's Rafiqul Islam Miah admitted to Ibn Sina
Airport-Farmgate elevated expressway to be opened in Sept
EU Election Exploratory Mission to begin its two-week activities Sunday
Postgraduate doctors go on indefinite strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft