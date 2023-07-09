

JICA happy over Matarbari power plant's progress



He paid a courtesy call on State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at his ministry office on Thursday. During the meeting, they discussed various issues related to mutual interest, said a press release.



"There are opportunities to work together on advanced technology, gas-meters and the capacity building of Bangladesh Power Management Institute," said Nasrul Hamid.

He thanked JICA for cooperating Bangladesh's energy sector projects as a tested friend. In the global context renewable energy is gaining importance, he added.



Now, Bangladesh is implementing three major projects funded by JICA -- a pre-paid meter project at a cost of Tk. 900 crore, the Power and Energy Integrated Master Plan and a Digitisation Project.



JICA will continue to provide its support for infrastructural projects in Bangladesh, said JICA's visiting executive senior vice-president.



"Bangladesh seeks more support from Japan on energy transition, capacity building in the energy sector, modernisation of the natural gas system, expansion of natural gas pipeline and underground substation projects," said Nasrul Hamid.



JICA country chief Tomohide Ichiguchi, Power Division additional secretary Md Nurul Alam and Energy and Mineral Resources Division additional secretary Shahina Khatun, among others, also attended the meeting.



