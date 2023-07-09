Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 July, 2023, 1:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BIDA to provide all investment services from a single-point

Published : Sunday, 9 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) will provide all investment services from a single-point entry to domestic and foreign investors.

The Prime Minister's Office's Principal Secretary Tofazzel Hossain Mia made this comment in a meeting held on Thursday in BIDA Conference Hall along with different ministry officials.

He said that domestic and foreign investment is very necessary for the development of Bangladesh.

"So we have to provide advanced investment services of international standard in keeping with the touch of technology. BIDA will integrate all services as a single point of entry for all institutions registered with BIDA to provide the best for investors," Tofazzel pointed out.

He said investors will get all investment services including the city corporation's trade licence, WASA, electricity, name clearance of RJSC, and ETIN through BIDA OSSA.

In that case, the investor will have to provide the digital information to the BIDA OSS only once, the investor does not need to go to any other institution and provide the information separately to receive the investment service.

BIDA Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Mia informed the meeting that currently BIDA is providing 67 investment services from 23 institutions to investors.

He said it would be possible to provide 155 services to investors from 44 institutions quickly. For that purpose, the services of other investment service providers are being integrated into BIDA OSS.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Habibur Rahman, Senior Secretary of the Power Division, Sheikh Mohammad Salimullah, Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division, Shamshul Arefin, Secretary of Information and Communication and Technology Division, among others, were present in the meeting.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Industry-academia linkage important to reduce skill mismatch’
World food prices fall again in June: FAO
S’pore delegation discuss trade matters with BGMEA
EU eyes withdrawal from fossil-friendly energy treaty
BD elected FAO council member for 2nd consecutive term
Two BD banks to offer trade transactions in rupees
JICA to give persistent support for BD economic development
AIIB says internal review found no evidence of China influence


Latest News
Body of AL leader recovered from Kishoreganj pond
Glimpses of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in remote Panchagarh areas
48 scholars receive PM's Fellowship 2023-24
Child's body recovered from Jatrabari pond
Cop stabbed, robber dies in mob beating on Dhaka-Aricha highway
BCL-Jubo League clash leaves 15 injured in Barishal
Three went missing in Teesta boat capsize
Probe against BFF officials to continue: Appellate Division
Toll rises to 14 in Brazil building collapse
England beat Spain to win dramatic Under-21 Euro final
Most Read News
Gaibandha bus-truck collision leaves 3 dead
Marrying student after rape, teacher gets bail on giving land
Peacekeepers’ pullout from Mali as per UN decision
Personal data of millions of Bangladeshi citizens leaked: Report
Five killed as bus collides with three-wheeler in Sylhet
8 killed after apartment building crumbles in Brazil
BNP's Rafiqul Islam Miah admitted to Ibn Sina
Airport-Farmgate elevated expressway to be opened in Sept
EU Election Exploratory Mission to begin its two-week activities Sunday
Postgraduate doctors go on indefinite strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft