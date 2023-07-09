BIDA to provide all investment services from a single-point







The Prime Minister's Office's Principal Secretary Tofazzel Hossain Mia made this comment in a meeting held on Thursday in BIDA Conference Hall along with different ministry officials.



He said that domestic and foreign investment is very necessary for the development of Bangladesh.

"So we have to provide advanced investment services of international standard in keeping with the touch of technology. BIDA will integrate all services as a single point of entry for all institutions registered with BIDA to provide the best for investors," Tofazzel pointed out.



He said investors will get all investment services including the city corporation's trade licence, WASA, electricity, name clearance of RJSC, and ETIN through BIDA OSSA.



In that case, the investor will have to provide the digital information to the BIDA OSS only once, the investor does not need to go to any other institution and provide the information separately to receive the investment service.



BIDA Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Mia informed the meeting that currently BIDA is providing 67 investment services from 23 institutions to investors.



He said it would be possible to provide 155 services to investors from 44 institutions quickly. For that purpose, the services of other investment service providers are being integrated into BIDA OSS.



Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Habibur Rahman, Senior Secretary of the Power Division, Sheikh Mohammad Salimullah, Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division, Shamshul Arefin, Secretary of Information and Communication and Technology Division, among others, were present in the meeting. �UNB



