Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 July, 2023, 1:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Eastland Insurance appoints Abdul Karim as Independent Director

Published : Sunday, 9 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Business Desk

Eastland Insurance appoints Abdul Karim as Independent Director

Eastland Insurance appoints Abdul Karim as Independent Director

Dr Md Abdul Karim, Former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, has recently been appointed as Independent Director of Eastland Insurance Company -a first generation Insurance company of the country, says a press release.

He is the Executive Director of UCEP Bangladesh. He has 43 years of experience in the field of Administration, Foreign Service, Secretariat level highest positions in the regulatory and revenue-related Ministries/Divisions of the Govt. as well as development and corporate sectors.

Dr. Karim previously served as Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Commerce, Fisheries and Livestock, Finance (Internal Resources Division) and Communications (Bridges Division) before becoming the Principal Secretary.

Dr. Karim is the President of Bangladesh Scouts Foundation, Bangladesh Chemical Society, Bangladesh Deaf Sports Federation and Chittagong University Alumni Association. He is the Chairman of IPDC Finance Ltd, Advisory Board Member of Asian University for Women (AUW), Chattogram and Secretary General of the Southeast Asian Cooperation (SEACO) Foundation, Dhaka.

He was Economic Councilor of Bangladesh Embassy in Brussels, Chairman of Eastern Refinery Limited and Green Delta Insurance Company Ltd; President of Bangladesh Scouts, Managing Director of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) and Senior Advisor of BRAC. Dr. Abdul Karim was educated at the University of Chittagong and the University of Birmingham, UK.

He has lectured at North South University, Bangladesh Public Administration Training Center, Bangladesh Military Academy, National Defense College, Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy and various other institutions. Dr. Karim has received the highest Scout Award of Bangladesh.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Industry-academia linkage important to reduce skill mismatch’
World food prices fall again in June: FAO
S’pore delegation discuss trade matters with BGMEA
EU eyes withdrawal from fossil-friendly energy treaty
BD elected FAO council member for 2nd consecutive term
Two BD banks to offer trade transactions in rupees
JICA to give persistent support for BD economic development
AIIB says internal review found no evidence of China influence


Latest News
Body of AL leader recovered from Kishoreganj pond
Glimpses of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in remote Panchagarh areas
48 scholars receive PM's Fellowship 2023-24
Child's body recovered from Jatrabari pond
Cop stabbed, robber dies in mob beating on Dhaka-Aricha highway
BCL-Jubo League clash leaves 15 injured in Barishal
Three went missing in Teesta boat capsize
Probe against BFF officials to continue: Appellate Division
Toll rises to 14 in Brazil building collapse
England beat Spain to win dramatic Under-21 Euro final
Most Read News
Gaibandha bus-truck collision leaves 3 dead
Marrying student after rape, teacher gets bail on giving land
Peacekeepers’ pullout from Mali as per UN decision
Personal data of millions of Bangladeshi citizens leaked: Report
Five killed as bus collides with three-wheeler in Sylhet
8 killed after apartment building crumbles in Brazil
BNP's Rafiqul Islam Miah admitted to Ibn Sina
Airport-Farmgate elevated expressway to be opened in Sept
EU Election Exploratory Mission to begin its two-week activities Sunday
Postgraduate doctors go on indefinite strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft