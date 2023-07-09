

Eastland Insurance appoints Abdul Karim as Independent Director



He is the Executive Director of UCEP Bangladesh. He has 43 years of experience in the field of Administration, Foreign Service, Secretariat level highest positions in the regulatory and revenue-related Ministries/Divisions of the Govt. as well as development and corporate sectors.



Dr. Karim previously served as Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Commerce, Fisheries and Livestock, Finance (Internal Resources Division) and Communications (Bridges Division) before becoming the Principal Secretary.

Dr. Karim is the President of Bangladesh Scouts Foundation, Bangladesh Chemical Society, Bangladesh Deaf Sports Federation and Chittagong University Alumni Association. He is the Chairman of IPDC Finance Ltd, Advisory Board Member of Asian University for Women (AUW), Chattogram and Secretary General of the Southeast Asian Cooperation (SEACO) Foundation, Dhaka.



He was Economic Councilor of Bangladesh Embassy in Brussels, Chairman of Eastern Refinery Limited and Green Delta Insurance Company Ltd; President of Bangladesh Scouts, Managing Director of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) and Senior Advisor of BRAC. Dr. Abdul Karim was educated at the University of Chittagong and the University of Birmingham, UK.



He has lectured at North South University, Bangladesh Public Administration Training Center, Bangladesh Military Academy, National Defense College, Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy and various other institutions. Dr. Karim has received the highest Scout Award of Bangladesh.



