Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 July, 2023, 1:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Binance executives quit as problems mount at crypto firm

Published : Sunday, 9 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

PARIS, July 7: Several top executives have quit cryptocurrency firm Binance, as the company faces a widening net of legal probes across the world.

The firm is one of the biggest left in the crypto industry, which has seen a string of scandals, hacks and thefts and suffered plummeting values across the board.

Two US financial regulators are suing Binance and reports say the Justice Department is also probing the firm and its boss, Changpeng Zhao, over money laundering and sanctions busting.

A report in Fortune magazine linked the executives' walkout to Zhao's handling of those claims.

But Binance's strategy chief Patrick Hillmann and compliance executive Steven Christie wrote on Twitter that they were leaving for family reasons.

Hillmann wrote that he was leaving "on good terms", adding that he would "continue to respect and support" Zhao, still a central figure for the industry.

Christie wrote on Friday that his departure was "far less sensational than any article might make it out to be", saying he had to "start helping around the house, do chores, and start making dinner a few times a week".

Fortune's report claimed that Binance had lost several other executives in recent weeks.

Binance did no immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

The volatile crypto industry surged in 2021 with a range of complex products and celebrity endorsements propelling it to a valuation in excess of $3 trillion last year.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Industry-academia linkage important to reduce skill mismatch’
World food prices fall again in June: FAO
S’pore delegation discuss trade matters with BGMEA
EU eyes withdrawal from fossil-friendly energy treaty
BD elected FAO council member for 2nd consecutive term
Two BD banks to offer trade transactions in rupees
JICA to give persistent support for BD economic development
AIIB says internal review found no evidence of China influence


Latest News
Body of AL leader recovered from Kishoreganj pond
Glimpses of ‘Smart Bangladesh’ in remote Panchagarh areas
48 scholars receive PM's Fellowship 2023-24
Child's body recovered from Jatrabari pond
Cop stabbed, robber dies in mob beating on Dhaka-Aricha highway
BCL-Jubo League clash leaves 15 injured in Barishal
Three went missing in Teesta boat capsize
Probe against BFF officials to continue: Appellate Division
Toll rises to 14 in Brazil building collapse
England beat Spain to win dramatic Under-21 Euro final
Most Read News
Gaibandha bus-truck collision leaves 3 dead
Marrying student after rape, teacher gets bail on giving land
Peacekeepers’ pullout from Mali as per UN decision
Personal data of millions of Bangladeshi citizens leaked: Report
Five killed as bus collides with three-wheeler in Sylhet
8 killed after apartment building crumbles in Brazil
BNP's Rafiqul Islam Miah admitted to Ibn Sina
Airport-Farmgate elevated expressway to be opened in Sept
EU Election Exploratory Mission to begin its two-week activities Sunday
Postgraduate doctors go on indefinite strike
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft