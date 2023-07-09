

‘BD needs inclusive dev approach to become upper income country’



He said inclusion of the 'bottom 40 percent of society' is important to make development sustainable financially, socially and environmentally.



He made the observation while visiting the activities of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) in Shariatpur district on Wednesday, says a press release.

"It's really important that we support micro-businesses, help people develop business skills, entrepreneurial outlook, �get good jobs that give them dignity and allow them to be included in the development process." He said PKSF activities he visited were really impressive.



The WB Vice President visited two field level projects - Recovery and Advancement of Informal Sector Employment (RAISE) project and Sustainable Enterprise Project (SEP), both financed by WB and implemented by PKSF.



He was accompanied, among others by Md Fazlul Kader, PKSF Additional Managing Director, UwimanaBasaninyenzi, WB External Affairs Advisor, S Amer Ahmed, Lead Economist and Program Leader, Task Team, Aneeka Rahman, Senior Social Protection Economist, Task Team Dilip Kumar Chakravorty, General Manager (Program) and Project Coordinator.



The WB delegation spoke to young and pandemic-hit micro-entrepreneurs supported by RAISE, and visited an ongoing 'Life-skills Development' training session under RAISE's apprenticeship program and enterprises of master craftspersons who provide hands-on technical training to apprentices.



They also visited a brass utensil sales and display center, supported by SEP, at Narobalakhana village of Palong union in Shariatpur.



PKSF, an apex development organization of the government which funds NGO programmes for sustainable poverty reduction through employment generation. To this end, microenterprise development has been a key area of PKSF's interventions.



The $250 million RAISE project has been in operation since February 2022 and is working to enhance capacities of 1.75 lakh micro-entrepreneurs and youths engaged in microenterprises with high growth potential by transferring trade-specific technical skills, soft-skills, business management skills and risk management skills.



SEP, with a fund of $130 million, assists microenterprises in Bangladesh in enhancing marketing and brand development capacity and adopting environmentally sustainable practices.



