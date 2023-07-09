

BRAC Bank elects Faruq Mayeenuddin as Vice Chairperson



Mayeenuddin have a career over 37 years of experience holding key management positions in different leading private commercial banks of Bangladesh. He served Trust Bank Limited as the Managing Director and CEO till February 2021.



Before Joining Trust Bank, Mayeenuddin served as the Additional Managing Director, Chief Risk Officer and CAMLCO of The City Bank Limited. He also worked as Deputy Managing Director with Mercantile Bank and AB Bank.

In his career, he held the position of Country Manager at AB Bank Mumbai Office for five years facilitating correspondent and reimbursement banking services to different Bangladeshi banks.



Having completed MSS in Economics from the University of Dhaka, Mayeenuddin started his career as a Probationary Officer at AB Bank Limited in 1984. He received Bangladesh Bank Gold Medal and BCCI (erstwhile) Gold Medal in the Banking Diploma examination in 1987 for securing the first position.



Mayeenuddin is the founder Chairman of the Association of Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officers of Banks in Bangladesh (AACOBB) and a life member of the Bangladesh Economic Association.



In his personal life, Mayeenuddin is a renowned writer, authoring more than two dozen book on Banking, Economics, fiction, translation and travelogue. He also regularly writes newspaper articles on economy and banking.



In recognition to his contribution to Bangla literature, he received Bangla Academy Award 2019 in travel writing category.



He also won IFIC Bank Literary Award in 2011 for excellence in translation and Citi-Ananda Alo Award 2019 for travelogue. He is also serving as Adjunct Faculty of East West University.



Faruq Mayeenuddin, an Independent Director of BRAC Bank Ltd, has been elected as the Vice Chairperson of the bank. He was appointed Independent Director to the Board in December 2021 and also serves as the Chair of the Board Executive Committee of the Bank, says a press release.Mayeenuddin have a career over 37 years of experience holding key management positions in different leading private commercial banks of Bangladesh. He served Trust Bank Limited as the Managing Director and CEO till February 2021.Before Joining Trust Bank, Mayeenuddin served as the Additional Managing Director, Chief Risk Officer and CAMLCO of The City Bank Limited. He also worked as Deputy Managing Director with Mercantile Bank and AB Bank.In his career, he held the position of Country Manager at AB Bank Mumbai Office for five years facilitating correspondent and reimbursement banking services to different Bangladeshi banks.Having completed MSS in Economics from the University of Dhaka, Mayeenuddin started his career as a Probationary Officer at AB Bank Limited in 1984. He received Bangladesh Bank Gold Medal and BCCI (erstwhile) Gold Medal in the Banking Diploma examination in 1987 for securing the first position.Mayeenuddin is the founder Chairman of the Association of Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officers of Banks in Bangladesh (AACOBB) and a life member of the Bangladesh Economic Association.In his personal life, Mayeenuddin is a renowned writer, authoring more than two dozen book on Banking, Economics, fiction, translation and travelogue. He also regularly writes newspaper articles on economy and banking.In recognition to his contribution to Bangla literature, he received Bangla Academy Award 2019 in travel writing category.He also won IFIC Bank Literary Award in 2011 for excellence in translation and Citi-Ananda Alo Award 2019 for travelogue. He is also serving as Adjunct Faculty of East West University.